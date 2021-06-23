Ranking the 5 greatest male footballers Brazil have produced

A nation that lives and breathes football, Brazil ruled the footballing world for decades prior to their decline in the 2010's. The South American nation is renowned for playing the most exhilarating, attacking and flamboyant brand of football the world has seen.

Brazil goes into most major tournaments as favorites to win the competition or the team that fans look forward to seeing the most.

The country has produced some of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. To this day, it continues to play host to some of the most talented footballers in the world.

The South American nation has become a massive hub of talent over the years. Scouts from different clubs spread across the world flock to Brazil in a bid to procure the next big talent.

They do not have the greatest league in the world, the most money, or the best facilities. But Brazil continues to produce individuals that seem to have been born to play the beautiful game.

Brazil have won the FIFA World Cup a record five times, the FIFA Confederations Cup a record four times, and the Copa America on nine occasions. Over the course of the country's rich history in football, they have produced several individuals that have developed into some of the greatest players of all time.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 greatest players Brazil has produced

#5 Romario

Romario of Brazil and Dino Baggio of Italy

During the peak of his career, Romario was considered to be one of the most deadly strikers in world football. The footballer-turned-politician was prolific for Brazil, scoring 56 goals in just 70 appearances for his country.

Romario led Brazil to glory at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where he scored five goals. He also guided his country to the 1987 and 1989 Copa America titles. The forward was known for his speed, dribbling ability and his trademark toepoke finish.

At club level, Romario scored an incredible 128 goals in just 149 games for PSG. He was also a part of Johan Cruyff's 'dream team' at Barcelona during the 1980s.

#4 Garrincha

👨‍⚕️ Doctors said Garrincha, who was born with a deformed spine, warped knees and one leg six centimetres shorter than the other, would never walk 🚶‍♂️



🔙 #OnThisDay in 1962, without @Pele, he was at his electrifying best as Brazil won a 2nd successive #WorldCup 🏆@CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/vGc15rbtpS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2021

Manuel Francisco dos Santos, more commonly known as Garrincha, played a vital role in Brazil's 1958 and 1962 World Cup victories. Garrincha became Brazil's talisman in the absence of Pele owing to injury during the 1962 World Cup. He put in a number of scintillating performances to lead his country to victory.

Garrincha was the first player to win the Golden Ball, Golden Boot, and the World Cup in the same tournament. He was renowned for his remarkable ball control, imagination, dribbling skills and feints on the wing. The former Brazil star's direct style of football allowed the likes of Pele to flourish.

The winger made just 50 appearances for Brazil due to a knee injury which plagued him during the latter stages of his career. He contributed twelve goals while donning the Selecao jersey.

