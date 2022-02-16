Ranking the 5 greatest players coached by Carlo Ancelotti 

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport. Almost into his 27th year as a head coach, 'Don Carlo' has led some of the biggest clubs in the game, winning 20 major trophies along the way.

Ancelotti, a top-notch midfielder in his playing days, enjoyed a seamless transition into management. The Italian is a cup and knockout tournament specialist, and is one of just three managers to have won three Champions League titles. He is also one of only seven individuals to have won Europe's biggest club competition both as a player and as a manager.

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a generation of Italian legends

Carlo Ancelotti is a well-travelled coach, having managed Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Napoli, Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. However, his best stint was with AC Milan during an eight-year spell between 2001 and 2009.

Don Carlo led the Milan giants in 420 games, winning two Champions League titles, a Serie A crown, a Coppa Italia, an Italian Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and two UEFA Super Cups.

Considering that he has worked with many of the world's elite clubs, it isn't surprising that Carlo Ancelotti has crossed paths with some of the greatest players in history. On that note, here's a look at five of the best players to have played under the Italian veteran:

Honourable Mentions: Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Andriy Shevchenko, Gennaro Gattuso, Karim Benzema.

#5 Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf was one of the best midfielders of his time.

Former Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf remains the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs. After making his name with Ajax and Real Madrid, the central midfielder spent a decade in Milan, making 432 appearances.

He played 325 games under Carlo Ancelotti, scoring 49 goals and providing 55 assists. Seedorf's industry, work rate, tough tackling and long-range shooting made him a complete midfield package. He played a key role in all eight of Ancelotti's trophy wins at AC Milan.

#4 Filippo Inzaghi

Inzaghi is one of the most prolific strikers to have emerged from Italy.

It is fair to say that AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi has been the most important player of Ancelotti's managerial career.

With 161 strikes and 45 assists in 332 games under the veteran coach, Inzaghi is Ancelotti's most capped player. Nobody has scored more goals for the current Los Blancos manager.

One of the greatest strikers Italy have ever produced, Inzaghi was a master in getting behind defences. He loved to play on the shoulder of the last man, and was lethal in one-on-one situations. He made over 450 combined appearances for Juventus and AC Milan, scoring over 200 goals for the two Italian giants.

