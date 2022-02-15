×
Create
Notifications

Ranking the 5 greatest players coached by Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during a Champions League game against Roma.
Sir Alex Ferguson with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during a Champions League game against Roma.
Parimal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 05:02 PM IST
Listicle

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager to have graced the game so far. The Scottish coach won 49 trophies during his managerial career, of which 38 came in his 26-year spell at Old Trafford.

With 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies to his name, Ferguson built numerous ultra-talented squads. As a result, he invariably managed some of the game's biggest stars.

Ronaldo to Rooney: A look at Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest players

Sir Alex Ferguson's regime of strict discipline and high standards is well-documented. The Scotsman demanded consistency from his players. He wasn't afraid to drop even the most famous names, such as David Beckham, if they underperformed or appeared unfocused.

Although it wasn't easy to adapt to Ferguson's approach, players who bought into his philosophy excelled for club and country. On that note, we take a look at five of the best to have done it under the Scotsman.

Honorable mentions: Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane, David Beckham.

#5 Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona at a recent press conference.
Eric Cantona at a recent press conference.

One of football's greatest mavericks, the enigmatic Frenchman joined Manchester United from bitter rivals Leeds United in 1992 for £1.6million. Acknowledged as one of Sir Alex Ferguson's best signings, the playmaker delighted the Old Trafford faithful for five years before retiring in 1997 at the age of 31.

Sir Alex Ferguson sent Eric Cantona this letter after his decision to retire at 32 in 1997. https://t.co/BUpld6T8zp

Eric Cantona was the complete attacking package under Ferguson, hitting double figures for both goals and assists in three of his five league seasons in Manchester. He narrowly missed out on that figure in his first season at the club, registering nine goals and 11 assists in just 22 league games.

The Frenchman played 181 games under Ferguson, scoring 81 goals and providing 62 assists. His time at the club yielded four Premier League titles in five years, two FA Cups and seven Community Shields. He was also the club's Player of the Year for the 1993-94 season.

#4 Paul Scholes

(L-R) David Gill, Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes, Sir Alex Ferguson and Pele before the English star&#039;s testimonial fixture in 2011.
(L-R) David Gill, Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes, Sir Alex Ferguson and Pele before the English star's testimonial fixture in 2011.

Despite being underutilized at international level by England, Paul Scholes was the engine that made some of Ferguson's best Manchester United teams tick. A one-club man, the midfielder spent 18 years at Old Trafford and his exit coincided with Ferguson's retirement in 2012-13.

Scholes played 713 games under Ferguson, scoring 152 goals and providing 74 assists. Renowned for his long passing and shooting from distance, the Englishman was one of the Scottish manager's most trusted lieutenants.

PHOTO Sir Alex Ferguson & Paul Scholes celebrate winning the #BPL title for the final time together. #MUFC http://t.co/EBDgiAgc3D

Their time together was remarkably productive. Scholes won 11 Premier League crowns, two Champions League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup and five Community Shields in his decorated career.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी