In the world of football, England is renowned for producing some of the best players to have ever played the sport. The English Premier League is widely considered to be the most physically challenging, competitive, and technical league in world football.

The monetary investment in English football and its systematically devised youth system has led to a number of clubs producing some of the most talented and successful individuals the game has ever seen.

As a footballing nation, despite being dubbed one of the 'powerhouses' of world football, England have often choked on the big stage. The Three Lions' inability to win a major tournament since the 1966 FIFA World Cup has baffled fans and pundits alike.

Over the years England have struggled to make it to the latter stages of major tournaments, and have often been embarrassed by smaller footballing nations, such as the 2-1 loss to Iceland in the round of 16 stage at Euro 2016.

The country has, however, produced some players who have not only been successful at club level, but have also put in some outstanding performances for England.

On that note, we will be ranking the 5 greatest players England has ever produced:

#5 John Terry, defender

The former Chelsea and England captain is considered to be one of the greatest defenders the Premier League has ever seen. John Terry spent most of his club career with Chelsea, for whom he made 717 appearances in all competitions, and scored 67 goals.

Terry helped Chelsea win five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and a Champions League during his nineteen-year stint with the club. At the international level, Terry made 78 appearances for his country.

Terry's progress in the England national team was hampered due to off-field controversies. He represented England at two European Championships and two FIFA World Cups.

#4 Steven Gerrard, midfielder

The former Liverpool and England midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most gifted and successful midfielders in the history of English football. Despite being unable to lead his country to success at international tournaments, Steven Gerrard never failed to produce the goods for England on the big stage.

Gerrard is England's fourth-most capped player with 114 caps. He represented England at the UEFA European Championship in 2000, 2004 and 2012 and the FIFA World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014. Gerrard was named permanent England captain before Euro 2012, and carried the responsibility until his retirement from international football in 2014.

At club level, Steven Gerrard is regarded as one of the best footballers Liverpool have ever produced. He spent seventeen years as a professional footballer with his boyhood club, making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals for Liverpool. He helped Liverpool win two FA Cups, three League Cup's, a Champions League, and a UEFA Cup.

Steven Gerrard will always be remembered for being part of everything good at Liverpool during the 2000's and 2010's. His connection with the fans, and knack for scoring crucial goals for his club, has put him in the conversation for the best player the Premier League has ever seen.

