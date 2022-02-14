Ranking the 5 greatest players who never won the FIFA World Cup

Winning the FIFA World Cup is a dream come true for every player who has managed to taste success in the coveted tournament. By far the biggest honor in the sport, it is no surprise that many place a lot of emphasis on the iconic trophy when bestowing legendary status on footballers.

Yet there are a number of footballing icons who don't have a FIFA World Cup-winning medal in their cabinets. These are players who deservedly have their names written in the history books courtesy of their brilliant achievements and performances for club and country.

Unfortunately, they fell short of leading their respective nations to success in the FIFA World Cup, and this is considered a stain on their careers. Nevertheless, that doesn't deprive them of their legendary status or take anything away from what they represent to the game.

With that said, let's quickly take a look at five of the greatest players who never won the FIFA World Cup.

#5 Michel Platini

Michel Platini reached the semifinals of the World Cup in 1982 and 1986

Michel Platini enjoyed a successful playing career, winning three Ballon d'Or awards. He was a huge force to be reckoned with at Juventus, leading the club to one Champions League crown, two Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and more.

Squawka Football



Thierry Henry: 51 goals (123 caps)

Michel Platini: 41 goals (72 caps)

David Trezeguet: 34 goals (71 caps)

Zinedine Zidane: 31 goals (106 caps)

Olivier Giroud: 31 goals (72 caps)



In the company of legends. France's all-time top scorers:Thierry Henry: 51 goals (123 caps)Michel Platini: 41 goals (72 caps)David Trezeguet: 34 goals (71 caps)Zinedine Zidane: 31 goals (106 caps)Olivier Giroud: 31 goals (72 caps)In the company of legends. France's all-time top scorers:Thierry Henry: 51 goals (123 caps)Michel Platini: 41 goals (72 caps)David Trezeguet: 34 goals (71 caps)Zinedine Zidane: 31 goals (106 caps)Olivier Giroud: 31 goals (72 caps)In the company of legends. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/cAemldgSpT

At the international level, Michel Platini managed to score 42 goals for France in 72 appearances. He also led Les Bleus to claim the European Championship in 1984.

Unfortunately, he couldn't lead his nation to triumph in the FIFA World Cup. The best he could do was reach the semifinals of the tournament in 1982 and 1986.

#4 Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini couldn't win anything with Italy

Paolo Maldini is widely recognized as the greatest defender in football history. This is because of his incredible performances and achievements during his active playing days.

The legendary centre-back played for AC Milan throughout his club career, making a whopping 901 appearances and recording 33 goals and 43 assists. He also bagged 126 caps with the Italian national team, contributing seven goals.

Maldini won almost everything at club level, but it is quite unfortunate that he couldn't win any major prizes with his nation. Some of the notable honors claimed by the legendary defender at club level include the Champions League, Serie A, the Italian Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and more.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh