Ranking the 5 greatest players of all time to have played for Arsenal

Arsenal have had a storied history of being home to some of the greatest players of all time. Under the reigns of George Graham and Arsene Wenger, Gunners fans have been privileged to see world-class football, with many talented players having been either brought in or produced by the club over the past four decades.

Some of these players have been successful even after leaving Arsenal, with the club's youth academy having a history of producing some great talent over the years. Even though the club is now in a rebuilding phase, the Gunners fans still have high expectations because of the kind of football they have been treated to over the years.

This list will rank the five greatest players to have ever played for Arsenal. It should be noted that the list will take into consideration the player's career as a whole, and not just his stint with the Gunners. So without further ado, here are

The 5 greatest players of all time to have played for Arsenal

#5 Tony Adams (1983-2002) - 669 appearances

Tony Adams stayed at Arsenal for over two decades

Can't make a list of Arsenal players without mentioning 'Mr. Arsenal' himself. Tony Adams was a one-club player and one of the greatest English defenders of all time.

A tall, rugged footballer, Adams was a leader on the pitch and was known for his 'no nonsense' style of defending. He was also tactically astute and became better in the technical aspect of the game under Arsene Wenger's tutelage. Under the Frenchman, Adams evolved into one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the league, often being able to bring the ball up from defense and help start attacks for his team.

The centre-back played across three decades at Arsenal and, weirdly enough, captained the team to a league title in each of them. He also won three FA Cups and a European Cup Winner's Cup during his tenure. Adams was also the captain of the England national team, making 66 appearances for the Three Lions.

Individually speaking, Adams has been named in the Premier League's Team of the Century (1907-2007), as well as in the Team of the Decade (1992-93 to 2001-02) and is in the English Football Hall of Fame. He will forever be loved by Arsenal for his loyalty and his contributions to the club.

#4 Dennis Bergkamp (1995-2006) - 407 appearances

Dennis Bergkamp is one of the greatest players of all time

A player who found a bit of success before his Arsenal career, Dennis Bergkamp was a product of Ajax's famed academy and helped the club win the Eredivisie, European Cup Winner's Cup and UEFA Cup during his stint there. The forward then moved to Inter Milan, where he would add another UEFA Cup to his resume, before joining Arsenal in 1995.

Bergkamp was signed by club manager Bruce Rioch for a then club-record fee of £7.5 million. Despite having a slow start to his career at the club, Bergkamp went on to become arguably Arsenal's greatest player of all time.

The "Non-Flying Dutchman," as he was affectionately called, was untouchable in terms of his ability on the ball. Bergkamp just glided past defenders like they weren't there and his first touch and control of the ball is the stuff of legends.

At Arsenal, Bergkamp won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, along with a slew of individual honors, including the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Player's Player of the Year. The only reason the Dutchman is so low on the list is because he never had any success with the Netherlands national team.

Bergkamp retired at Arsenal in 2006 and will always be one of the classiest players to ever grace the sport.

