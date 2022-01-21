Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Barcelona currently (2022)

Barcelona are one of the top teams in world football. Some of the very best players of all time have worn the famous blue and red jersey over the years. While the golden generation consisted of the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carlos Puyol and Lionel Messi, it is time for the new crop of players to carry forward the tradition.

Lionel Messi was the highest-paid player of all time at the club, with the Argentine reportedly earned nearly a million euros a week. His departure has helped ease the wage bill at the club. However, the Blaugrana still have one of the highest annual wage bills (€420 million) in Europe.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz | Barcelona's wage bill is currently 85% of the club's income.



• Barça sold players worth €130m and reduced the wage bill by €145m from €565m to €420m.



Barcelona's wage bill limits their spending in the transfer market

Barcelona's wage bill would've accounted for 110% of their income had they not let go of Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Emerson and Jean-Clair Todibo in the summer.

Now the wages account for 85% of their income. The recent departure of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa on loan will certainly help out in further rebalancing the club's finances

On that note, here's a look at the five highest-paid players at Barcelona right now.

(Note: All wages as sourced from Sillyseason)

#5 Ousmane Dembele - €252,490 per week

Ousmane Dembele has put in some great performances this season.

It would not be an understatement to say that Ousmane Dembele has failed to live up to the massive €110 million transfer fee paid by the Blaugrana for him in 2017. The former Borussia Dortmund winger has found the back of the net just 18 times in La Liga in four and a half seasons so far.

Injuries have played a huge role in limiting his game time at the club, but his work ethic has also been questionable during his spell with the Blaugrana. He has shown signs of improvement this season, though, as he had a good outing in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Real Madrid.

Dembele has not been able to agree a new deal with the club, and is set to become a free agent in the summer.

#4 Gerard Pique - €252,490 per week

Gerard Pique is one of the senior-most players at Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique was once counted among the best defenders in the world, and his trophy cabinet certainly reflects the same. In his 13 years of association with the club, he has won 30 trophies, including two continental trebles.

Pique reportedly took a huge pay cut at the beginning of the campaign. That means he's no longer the best-paid player at Barcelona now.

