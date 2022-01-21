Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Real Madrid currently (2022)

Real Madrid are one of the richest football clubs in the world (fifth as per Forbes 2021 list, with a rough valuation of €4.19 billion). They have a long-standing tradition of making expensive marquee signings.

All the way back in 2001, they had spent a massive €79 million on Zinedine Zidane.

They have held the title for the club with the biggest wage-bill in football for a long time. But this season PSG have overtaken the La Liga giants this season with Lionel Messi's wages making a huge contribution to the same.

Swiss Ramble @SwissRamble #RealMadrid football wages fell €6m (2%) to €372m, due to 10% salary cut in response to COVID and players leaving (e.g. James) or going out on loan (e.g. Bale, Ceballos, Jovic and Odegaard). Down from €395m peak in 2018. Total wage bill, including basketball €31m, was €403m. #RealMadrid football wages fell €6m (2%) to €372m, due to 10% salary cut in response to COVID and players leaving (e.g. James) or going out on loan (e.g. Bale, Ceballos, Jovic and Odegaard). Down from €395m peak in 2018. Total wage bill, including basketball €31m, was €403m. https://t.co/YYB7GYf5Ug

Real Madrid's top performers are not the top earners at the club

Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Jr have been the top performers for Real Madrid this season but they do not rank among the top earners at the club.

Having money to spend in the transfer market is a bane and a boon because it often results in impulsive buys.

Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been a poster child for the same. The former Tottenham forward rarely features for the club but is among the highest-paid footballers in the world.

So, without further ado, here we take a look at the five highest-paid players at Real Madrid currently.

(Note: All figures are sourced from Capology.com)

#5 Toni Kroos - €421,923 per week

Toni Kroos has been one of the best passers in world football over the last decade

Toni Kroos has been with Los Blancos since 2014 when he helped Germany win the FIFA World Cup that year. The German midfielder is a supreme passer of the ball and has maintained an impressive 94.9% pass accuracy in league fixtures (as per who scored).

He was signed by Madrid for a sum reportedly between €25-€30 million. Kroos has paid out a huge dividend for the club by helping them win 14 trophies in his seven-and-a-half year-long association with Madrid.

He signed a contract extension in 2020, which runs out in the summer of 2023 when he will be 33.

#4 Marcelo - €421,923 per week

Marcelo has become a fringe player at Real Madrid this term

Marcelo is another player from Madrid's old guard having joined the club in 2007. Though he has found play-time difficult to come by this season, Marcelo has established himself as the best left-back of his generation in a trophy-laden spell with the club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



CLUB LEGEND. No player in Real Madrid history has won more trophies than Marcelo (23)CLUB LEGEND. No player in Real Madrid history has won more trophies than Marcelo (23) 🏆CLUB LEGEND. https://t.co/BBoDkDecxU

His partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo was legendary. Marcelo's well-timed runs down the left flank helped him be involved in a lot of goals, assisting most of them but also scoring a few himself.

His contract runs out in the summer and he could very well leave the club for free after the end of the season. Marcelo will leave the club as their joint-most decorated player in history.

