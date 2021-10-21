Ranking the 5 highest-scoring defenders in UEFA Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League has been graced by many world-class players across positions over the years. The competition has had goalscoring attackers, midfielders, defenders and even goalkeepers.

On the third matchday of the 2021-22 Champions League, two defenders - Harry Maguire and Gerard Pique - made a difference for their teams in the attacking third.

While Pique scored the winner in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, Maguire brought Manchester United on level terms after Atalanta had taken a 2-0 lead. United went on to win the five-goal thriller.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific goalscoring defenders in the history of the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Dani Alves - 12 goals

Dani Alves enjoyed a prolific stint in the Champions League.

Dani Alves is arguably one of the best right-backs to have graced the Champions League. He has made over 100 appearances in the competition for four different clubs, making his name during a highly successful near decade-long stint with Barcelona.

With his tireless runs down the flanks, Alves added width to his team's attack. In this regard, he was one of the earliest examples of the modern full-back.

Suffice to say, Alves also had the defensive discipline to track back when his team was not in possession.

The three-time Champions League winner (all with the Blaugrana) scored only five times in the competition for the club. However, he produced an impressive 19 assists, playing a key role in their three Champions League triumphs, including one continental treble (in 2014-15).

The 38-year-old scored his other Champions League goals for Sevilla (2), Juventus (3) and PSG (2).

#4 Ivan Helguera - 15 goals

Ivan Helguera won two Champions League titles.

Ivan Helguera is one of the finest goalscoring centre-backs to have graced the Champions League.

The two-time winner scored all 15 of his goals in the competition during an eight-season stint with Real Madrid. He scored 11 of these goals during his first three seasons with Los Blancos, who won the competition in 1998 and 2000.

However, his attacking output, in terms of goals, dwindled in subsequent years, as he would score only four times in his next six Champions League campaigns.

Helguera made his last Champions League appearance with Valencia in 2007-08, while his last goal in the competition came for Real Madrid against Rosenborg in 2005.

