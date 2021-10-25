Ranking the 5 most iconic hat tricks in Premier League history

The Premier League has witnessed several incredible goalscorers in its long and illustrious history. These are players who came to the English top flight from every part of the world. They have won our hearts with their amazing exploits in front of goal.

Nothing beats the pride that comes with scoring three goals in a single match, especially in a highly competitive division like the Premier League. That's why every player who bags a hat-trick in the English top flight deserves to be celebrated.

It also makes sense to occasionally look back in time and honor these superstars for the memorable deeds and moments they recorded in the division. In line with that, we've decided to rank the

Five most iconic hat-tricks in Premier League history

#5 Wayne Rooney versus Arsenal - August 28, 2011

The attacker bagged a fantastic hat-trick in the 8-2 demolition of Arsenal at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney produced a handful of spectacular performances during his time with Manchester United. But the one he put up in the 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in the Premier League on August 28, 2011 definitely stands out.

ON THIS DAY, In 2011, Manchester United beat Arsenal 8-2, and Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick.

The Red Devils made easy work of Arsene Wenger's men at Old Trafford, landing them their heaviest league defeat since 1927. Rooney was the chief orchestrator. The attacker scored Manchester United's third goal in the 41st minute after Danny Welbeck and Ashley Young had put the Red Devils ahead.

The first half ended with a 3-1 scoreline as Theo Walcott pulled one back for the visitors. Arsenal approached the second half with more intensity but Rooney dashed their hopes by scoring once again in the 64th minute.

Nani and Ji-Sung Park both scored for Manchester United, and Robin van Persie pulled one back for the Gunners at the 74th minute mark. With nine minutes to go, Rooney scored once again from the spot to complete his hat-trick. Ashley Young's injury time effort completed the 8-2 triumph.

#4 Thierry Henry versus Liverpool - April 9, 2004

The striker shocked the Premier League with this incredible performance

Arsenal conceded an early goal as Sami Hypia put Liverpool ahead within five minutes when the two clubs clashed in the Premier League on April 9, 2004. Thierry Henry stepped up and leveled matters in the 31st minute but Michael Owen restored the Reds' lead just 11 minutes later.

#OTD in 2004: Arsenal came back from behind to beat Liverpool 4-2 at Highbury in the 31st league game of the unbeaten season. Thierry Henry scored a hat-trick.

Robert Pires scored for Arsenal to balance the scoreline before Henry took matters into his own hands. The Frenchman fetched the ball from deep in midfield and beat Didi Hamann, Jamie Carragher and Igor Biscan on his way to scoring his second goal. He added his third with a right-footed shot in the 78th minute to complete one of the finest performances of his career.

