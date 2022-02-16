Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Barcelona

Barcelona are one of the most storied and successful teams in club football. Along with Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, they have never been relegated from the Spanish top flight.

With 26 La Liga and five Champions League titles, the Blaugrana are one of the elite clubs in Europe's top five leagues. They are one of only two teams in history to have won two continental trebles, the other being Bayern Munich.

Over the years, many top players have called Camp Nou their home. However, the Blaugrana have fallen off their perch in recent years, especially after the departure of their all-time top-scorer Lionel Messi last summer.

Nevertheless, the largely youthful Barca squad still have a few experienced veterans who have been at the club for a while. On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving Barcelona players at the moment:

#5 Marc Andre ter Stegen - 7 years, 7 months

Marc Andre ter Stegen has had a fine stint at the Camp Nou.

Marc Andre ter Stegen has been a key player for the club since his arrival at the Camp Nou from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014.

The 29-year-old took some time to become a first-team regular, but played a key role in the team's historic second continental treble win in his debut season. Ter Stegen has only grown in stature since then, and is now the club's undisputed number one.

Recently, the German custodian made his 300th appearance across competitions for the Blaugrana. The four-time La Liga winner has kept 122 shutouts during his stint in Catalonia.

#FCB 🧤 Marc André ter Stegen made his 300th appearance for Barcelona yesterday. Marc André ter Stegen made his 300th appearance for Barcelona yesterday.#FCB 🇩🇪🧤 https://t.co/1cwMc5ThV1

Although his performances have been on the wane recently, Ter Stegen remains one of the key and experienced campaigners in Xavi Hernandez's team. He is contracted with the club till 2025.

#4 Sergi Roberto - 8 years, 7 months

Sergi Roberto has been at Barcelona for almost a decade.

Sergi Roberto has had a fairly successful near decade-long stint at the Camp Nou since coming up through the youth system. One of the most underrated players in the team, Roberto has made over 300 appearances for the Blaugrana, bagging 12 goals and 37 assists.

The 30-year-old versatile midfielder, who can also be deployed as a fullback, has won six La Liga and two Champions League titles and remains a key player in Xavi Hernandez's team. He has contributed two goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions this season.

— @Barca19stats Sergi Roberto plays his 300th game for Barcelona. He equals Luis Enrique, the manager under which he played most of those games (120). Sergi Roberto plays his 300th game for Barcelona. He equals Luis Enrique, the manager under which he played most of those games (120).— @Barca19stats

With the midfielder's contract expiring this summer, Barcelona have reportedly initiated the process to extend Roberto's stay at the club. He is currently out of action after undergoing surgery in his right leg.

