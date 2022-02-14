Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in English top-flight history. The 13-time Premier League winners are also one of a handful of clubs to have won multiple UEFA Champions League titles.

United haven't won a league title in almost a decade and no silverware since their 2017 Europa League triumph, though.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, it's no surprise that many fine players have turned out for the club over the years.

The current Red Devils squad also has a decent blend of youth and experience. Some of these players have been at Old Trafford for a while. On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at Manchester United at the moment:

#5 Marcus Rashford - 6 years, 5 months

Marcus Rashford has been with United for more than six years.

Marcus Rashford is one of United's best home-grown players. Still only 24, the winger has racked up almost 300 appearances for the club, bagging 93 strikes across competitions.

Although he has struck just five times this season, the Englishman netted a 90th-minute winner to create history. It was his fourth such strike in Premier League history, twice as many as any other Manchester United player.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Marcus Rashford has scored a 90th-minute winning goal for the fourth time in the Premier League, at least twice as many as any other Man Utd player. In fact, no player has ever scored more such winners in the competition's history. Mentality. 4 - Marcus Rashford has scored a 90th-minute winning goal for the fourth time in the Premier League, at least twice as many as any other Man Utd player. In fact, no player has ever scored more such winners in the competition's history. Mentality. https://t.co/OVbt1CJF9t

Rashford has been at Old Trafford since the 2015-16 campaign. The then-teenager scored an impressive eight times and also bagged three assists for United that season.

#4 Luke Shaw - 7 years, 7 months

Luke Shaw is a key player for United.

Luke Shaw is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League at the moment. The Manchester United left-back has made over 200 appearances for the club since his debut in 2014-15.

The 26-year-old has had injury woes, but when fit, he is a real asset to the team. Although Shaw has scored just thrice for the club, his runs up field down the flanks lend an extra dimension to United's attack. He has bagged 21 assists thus far, and has also scored thrice.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Luke Shaw has created 11 chances in his last 2 Premier league games. In 2021, Shaw has created more chances than any other player in the Premier league [50]. [ Luke Shaw has created 11 chances in his last 2 Premier league games. In 2021, Shaw has created more chances than any other player in the Premier league [50]. [ @OptaJoe 📊 Luke Shaw has created 11 chances in his last 2 Premier league games. In 2021, Shaw has created more chances than any other player in the Premier league [50]. [@OptaJoe] https://t.co/Z1OwZWOxp2

The Southampton academy product hasn't scored this season, but has laid out four assists across competitions.

