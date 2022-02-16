Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the top clubs in English football. However, they are the only 'top six' club in EPL yet to win a league title in the Premier League era.

They have made their mark in Europe, though, reaching their maiden UEFA Champions League final three years ago (lost to Liverpool). However, unlike some of the other top teams in England, Spurs are not regulars in the continental competition.

Nevertheless, over the years, Spurs have had some quality players turn up for them. Some are still at the club as Antonio Conte's men seek a return to the Champions League next season.

On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment:

#5 Harry Winks - 5 years, 7 months

Harry Winks has been at Tottenham Hotspur for almost six years.

Harry Winks made his debut for Tottenham Hotspur almost six years ago. However, he has struggled to nail down a consistent first-team place. Nevertheless, he has made almost 200 appearances across competitions for the club.

Still only 26, the defensive midfielder has bagged 11 goal contributions for Spurs - five goals and six assists. One of those strikes - a long-distance screamer - came in a 2020-21 Europa League game against Ludogorets Razgrad.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 53.7 - Harry Winks' goal vs Ludogorets came from a distance of 53.7 yards - only two goals have been scored from further out in the Europa League since 2009-10; Jordi Gómez v PSV (61.2 yards) and Kemar Roofe v Standard Liège (55.4 yards), both in October of this year. Pinpoint. 53.7 - Harry Winks' goal vs Ludogorets came from a distance of 53.7 yards - only two goals have been scored from further out in the Europa League since 2009-10; Jordi Gómez v PSV (61.2 yards) and Kemar Roofe v Standard Liège (55.4 yards), both in October of this year. Pinpoint. https://t.co/b9zaZ9q1ya

Currently contracted to Spurs until the summer of 2024, Winks will look to produce a strong end to the campaign after the club had a mid-season implosion.

#4 Heung-Min Son - 6 years, 5 months

Heung-Min Son has a solid player for Spurs.

Heung-Min Son has been a solid player for Tottenham Hotspur since his arrival from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.

The South Korean winger has contributed to a rich haul of 117 goals and 69 assists in over 300 appearances across competitions for Spurs. Son, 29, has contributed 15 goals (10 goals, five assists) this season.

Nine of those strikes and four assists have come in the Premier League, where Spurs are in contention for a top-four finish.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 300 Spurs appearances and counting for Sonny! 300 Spurs appearances and counting for Sonny! 🔥 https://t.co/1xKMRO4iBQ

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker has struck up a devastating partnership with Harry Kane (more on him later) up front. Son is contracted to the London-based club until the summer of 2025.

