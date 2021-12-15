Ranking the 5 oldest Manchester United goalscorers in Premier League history

Manchester United are the most successful club in the Premier League era, winning 13 titles.

Since the competition's rebranding three decades ago, the club have dominated the Premier League like few else. Although their last title (2013) came almost a decade ago, the Red Devils remain one of the most formidable teams in the English top flight.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, many world-class players have turned up for Manchester United and scored goals for them over the years. On that note, here's a look at the five oldest Red Devils goalscorers in Premier League history:

#5 Laurent Blanc (2003 Premier League winner) - 35 years, 315 days (2003)

Laurent Blanc was apparently past his prime when he arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2001.

However, the then 35-year-old didn't take long to endear himself to the Old Trafford faithful. The 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 European Championship winner played 19 Premier League games in his first season in the competition.

Blanc played ten more league games in his next Premier League campaign, scoring once, as Manchester United won the league title that season. He scored his only Premier League goal that season.

That turned out to be the centre-back's final season as a player. After brief stints with PSG and France, Blanc now manages Al Rayyan SC in Qatar.

That turned out to be the centre-back's final season as a player. After brief stints with PSG and France, Blanc now manages Al Rayyan SC in Qatar.

#4 Bryan Robson (two-time Premier League winner) - 36 years, 216 days (1993)

Bryan Robson at Manchester United

Bryan Robson won the Premier League in both seasons he appeared in. The former midfielder scored a goal apiece in Manchester United's triumphant Premier League campaigns in 1992-93 and 1993-94.

That second strike made him the then oldest Manchester United player to score in the Premier League.

Stu’s Football Flashbacks @stusfootyflash



Here, he allows himself just 5 seconds of joy before bollocking the United fans for invading the pitch.



Once a captain, always a captain.



#MUFC It’s 28 years ago to the day since Bryan Robson scored Manchester Utd’s final goal of their 1992/93 Premier League winning season.Here, he allows himself just 5 seconds of joy before bollocking the United fans for invading the pitch.Once a captain, always a captain. It’s 28 years ago to the day since Bryan Robson scored Manchester Utd’s final goal of their 1992/93 Premier League winning season.Here, he allows himself just 5 seconds of joy before bollocking the United fans for invading the pitch.Once a captain, always a captain.#MUFC https://t.co/ubNemH2UMK

Robson went on to play for Middlesbrough after departing Old Trafford. However, he managed only three Premier League appearances across two seasons and registered no goal contributions before calling it a day.

