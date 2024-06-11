Ranking the 5 Real Madrid stars most likely to win the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid are the biggest and most prestigious team on the planet by some distance, and their players are often tipped to win the Ballon d'Or. Playing for Los Blancos implies that a player is one of the best in their position. As a result, no other team has produced as many winners, with the Spanish giants witnessing eight men crowned the best in the world.

Following another gloriously dominant campaign, the Ballon d’Or looks set to welcome another player from the Spanish capital to the podium. A possible ninth winner of the greatest individual prize in Real Madrid history will undoubtedly be a player of immense quality, with the team packed with world-class talent in every position.

So, who are the frontrunners from Real Madrid to claim the Ballon d’Or in Paris in October? We go through the five most likely stars to be unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu as the best player in the world in October:

Five most likely Real Madrid players to win the Ballon d'Or

#5 Rodrygo Goes

Brazilian superstar Rodrygo was one of the best players in the best team on the planet in the recently concluded season.

The Real Madrid star was often the least acclaimed member of a terrifying attack but helped the team cut opposing defences down to size. He bagged 17 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances across competitions.

While he's the least fancied player on this list to claim the Ballon d'Or, a fabulous Copa America 2024 campaign with the legendary Brazil No. 10 jersey on his back could change that.

#4 Toni Kroos

Die Mannshaft and Los Blancos legend Toni Kroos announced that the recently concluded season was his final one in professional football.

The Real Madrid star claimed a record-equalling sixth UEFA Champions League winner’s medal, more than any player, more than all European clubs bar his own club and AC Milan.

Kroos is undoubtedly one of the best players not just in the world but of all time. He heads to Euro 2024 in what will be his swansong tournament at home, where the classy midfielder will hope to help them claim the trophy for the first time this century.

That would be a glorious way to end a fabulous career and undoubtedly have him in with a shout for the Ballon d'Or in October.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

Les Capitaine des Bleus has finally joined Real Madrid after the most protracted and obvious case of ‘will they? won’t they?’ in modern football history.

To say that the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning Frenchman is a paragon of excellence is one of the most obvious statements possible. His achievements speak for themselves, with the Frenchman bagging well over 300 goals for club and country at just 25.

The PSG legend is no stranger to glory and could begin next season with a Euro 2024 winner’s medal in his pocket. He captains one of the bookies' favourites, France, looking to end their 24-year-long wait for European glory this summer and potentially the Ballon d’Or in his first few months in the Spanish capital.

#2 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is not just an advocate for racial equality but also one of the best players in the world, based on his performances last season. Despite missing the early part of the campaign due to injury, the Brazilian star was fabulous towards the end of the season.

In a season that saw his goals and assists come when they were most needed, very few players can have a better claim to the award than the 23-year-old star. His contribution of 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games make him a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

The Real Madrid star will hope to have a strong campaign with Brazil at Copa America to help him be the first man from his country since Kaka (2007) to be crowned the best in the world.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been a glorious revelation for Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The 20-year-old has been a joy to watch, doing justice to the No. 5 kit of French legend Zinedine Zidane.

The English star's magnificent return of 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances for Los Blancos from midfield has the English star as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or in October.

Bellingham will hope to have a strong Euro 2024 campaign to help him beat out his impressive teammates to the award, making him the first man from his nation to claim the prize since Michael Owen (2001).