The old adage goes - attack wins games, but defenses win championships. That could be true. But over the years, title-winning teams have generally been ones that have combined a robust attack with a stout defense.

There are many examples, especially in the last two decades, of teams winning leagues, thanks to a blistering attack. Some notable examples in this regard are Real Madrid (2011-12), Barcelona (2015-16), Manchester City (2017-18) and Bayern Munich (2012-13).

On that note, let's take a look at five teams with the most league goals in a calendar year:

#5 Barcelona (2010) - 113

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were on a tear in 2010.

Pep Guardiola's rampant Barcelona team were on a tear in 2010. They successfully defended their league title in the summer, scoring a plethora of goals. However, they were eliminated by eventual winners Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals.

The Blaugrana scored a whopping 98 league goals to hold off a rampant Real Madrid side that scored over a hundred.

Barcelona continued to dominate in the 2010-11 season as well. Guardiola's men brought up a 100 league goals for the year, racking up 51 in the new season as 2010 drew to a close.

Barcelona went on to win their third league title later that campaign, keeping Real Madrid at bay in another titanic La Liga race.

#4 Barcelona (2016) - 113

Barcelona had another goal-rich year in 2016. For the fourth time in seven years, the Blaugrana scored over a hundred league goals.

Lionel Messi and co. started the year slowly with a goalless draw against Espanyol. However, they picked up momentum soon after and did not have to look back. They plundered 72 league goals - 24 in their last five games - racking up 112 for the season, to beat Real Madrid by a solitary point. The Merengues scored only two fewer league goals than the Blaugrana that season.

After their blistering start to the year, Barcelona scored 41 goals in the first half of 2016-17 to close the year with over 100 league goals. Despite upping the pace in the second half of the season, Blaugrana were denied a La Liga three-peat by a determined Real Madrid side.

