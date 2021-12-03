×
Five teams with the most league goals in a calendar year

Barcelona have scored over 100 goals in a calendar year on multiple occasions.
Bhargav
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Listicle

The old adage goes - attack wins games, but defenses win championships. That could be true. But over the years, title-winning teams have generally been ones that have combined a robust attack with a stout defense.

There are many examples, especially in the last two decades, of teams winning leagues, thanks to a blistering attack. Some notable examples in this regard are Real Madrid (2011-12), Barcelona (2015-16), Manchester City (2017-18) and Bayern Munich (2012-13).

On that note, let's take a look at five teams with the most league goals in a calendar year:

#5 Barcelona (2010) - 113

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were on a tear in 2010.

Pep Guardiola's rampant Barcelona team were on a tear in 2010. They successfully defended their league title in the summer, scoring a plethora of goals. However, they were eliminated by eventual winners Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals.

The Blaugrana scored a whopping 98 league goals to hold off a rampant Real Madrid side that scored over a hundred.

Today is the 10-year anniversary of a unique achievement in football history. It has never been done again. https://t.co/qLpUkA5xOS

Barcelona continued to dominate in the 2010-11 season as well. Guardiola's men brought up a 100 league goals for the year, racking up 51 in the new season as 2010 drew to a close.

Barcelona went on to win their third league title later that campaign, keeping Real Madrid at bay in another titanic La Liga race.

#4 Barcelona (2016) - 113

FC Barcelona vs Hercules - Copa del Rey

Barcelona had another goal-rich year in 2016. For the fourth time in seven years, the Blaugrana scored over a hundred league goals.

Lionel Messi and co. started the year slowly with a goalless draw against Espanyol. However, they picked up momentum soon after and did not have to look back. They plundered 72 league goals - 24 in their last five games - racking up 112 for the season, to beat Real Madrid by a solitary point. The Merengues scored only two fewer league goals than the Blaugrana that season.

Congratulations, BarcelonaLa Liga champions 🏆 https://t.co/uQJuOVKCjc

After their blistering start to the year, Barcelona scored 41 goals in the first half of 2016-17 to close the year with over 100 league goals. Despite upping the pace in the second half of the season, Blaugrana were denied a La Liga three-peat by a determined Real Madrid side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
