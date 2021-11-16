Ranking the 5 worst managers in Manchester United history

Manchester United has been home to some of the greatest footballers and managers in the history of the sport. However, following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, United have failed to find a suitable replacement for their most successful manager.

Since 2013, The Red Devils have appointed five different managers with as many different playing styles and tactics. However, none of that has seemed to work at Old Trafford, with the latest incumbent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poised to become the next casualty. The Norwegian is yet to win a trophy with Manchester United thus far, and recent results have been poor, to say the least.

On that note, here's a look at the five worst managers in Manchester United's history.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be sacked in the coming months.

Despite being perilously close to the exit door on multiple occasions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has retained his job as Manchester United manager.

Following a disappointing run of results in the last few months, the Manchester United legend is under threat of losing his job. According to reports, Zinedine Zidane is likely to be the man to replace the Norwegian at Old Trafford. Most Manchester United fans would happily trade Solskjaer for Zidane at the moment, as the Norwegian has been ineffective and naive with his tactics and approach.

Following Jose Mourinho's dismal two-and-a-half-year spell at Manchester United, Solskjaer was assigned the role of interim manager. He enjoyed a flying start to the second innings of his Manchester United career, and was appointed permanent manager soon thereafter.

The 48-year old has done a solid job of rebuilding the Manchester United squad, instilling some of the core values of the historic club. Solskjaer healed the dressing room morale, which was left fractured by Mourinho.

However, Solskjaer might have reached the end of his managerial ceiling, as he has failed to take the next big step at Manchester United. The Norwegian has been pivotal in rebuilding United, but winning a trophy with his former club might be a bridge too far.

#4 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was underwhelming as Manchester United boss.

Jose Mourinho got off to a flying start in his Manchester United career, winning three trophies in his first season in charge at the club.

The Portuguese's winning mentality and pedigree perfectly complemented a European powerhouse like Manchester United. Mourinho took over the reins at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016. He signed the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly in his first transfer window as United boss.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jose Mourinho is turning Tammy Abraham into a scary striker 😤 Jose Mourinho is turning Tammy Abraham into a scary striker 😤 https://t.co/vLurPmNe4T

Having spent over £165 million in his first transfer window, Mourinho was expected to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles. The 2016-17 season was a positive start in that direction, but things went only downhill from there. The Portuguese failed to land a single trophy in his second year at the club before getting sacked midway into his third season.

Mourinho achieved decent results during his time at Manchester United, but he was heavily criticised for his defensive approach and man-management skills. He fell out with the likes of Paul Pogba, and the dressing room morale was at an all-time low. The Portuguese left the team in a far worse condition than when he inherited it.

