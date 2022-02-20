Considering the present time, we can say that Arsenal's glorious days are behind them. Arsenal is the only team in history to win the Premier League without losing a single game throughout the season.

Arsenal @Arsenal 49, 49 undefeated...



🗓 49, 49 undefeated... #OnThisDay in 2004, we reached a total of 49 consecutive @PremierLeague games without defeat. 🎶 49, 49 undefeated... 🎶 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2004, we reached a total of 49 consecutive @PremierLeague games without defeat. https://t.co/dZ2rdX4FNY

The Gunners have been devoid of the coveted silverware since 2004. The club has gone through a bitter phase recently. The bitter farewell of long-term manager Arsene Wenger had left the fans devastated. The club's inconsistency when it comes to securing the top four spot has added to their troubles.

However, under Mikel Arteta's reign, the club seems to be finding its way towards the top four again. The Gunners boss has built a team around talented youngsters and it seems to be working for him.

On the same note, let's take a look at a few of Arsenal's young guns.

Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Arsenal's history.

#5 Armand Traoré — 17 years 16 days

As a boy, Armand Traore was a part of Monaco's youth setup

Armand Traore's Arsenal stint lasted for nearly half a decade. However, most of it was spent away from the club as a loanee. Traore was a part of Monaco's youth setup before being recruited by the Gunners.

He was a significant member of Arsenal's reserve team and featured for them on a consistent basis throughout 2005. He received a senior team contract the following year and thus became an Arsenal player at the age of 16.

The full-back featured in Arsenal's EFL third-round game against West Bromwich Albion on 24 October 2006. He came in for Emmanuel Adebayor as an early substitute. Armand Traore cemented his place in Arsenal's every EFL outing that season.

Arsenal @Arsenal Armand Traore has joined Juventus on loan for the 2010/2011 season - http://bit.ly/cenOil Armand Traore has joined Juventus on loan for the 2010/2011 season - http://bit.ly/cenOil

He left the club on a permanent basis in 2011 and joined QPR.

#4 Ryan Smith — 16 years 11 months 18 days

Ryan Smith marked his debut against Rotherham United on 29th October 2003

Ryan Smith has played only six games in the iconic red and white jersey. All six of his Arsenal appearances came in the League Cup. Ryan Smith marked his debut against Rotherham United on 29th October 2003.

The Gunners won the game on penalties (10-9) and Ryan Smith was successful in converting his attempt. His debut came alongside another Arsenal prodigy who went onto make his mark at the club (more about him in one of the subsequent slides).

GOAL @goal



Ryan Smith broke through at



This is @rsmithldn's story...



( A dream shattered...Ryan Smith broke through at @Arsenal at the same time as Cesc Fabregas but his career took a downward turn following a freak injury.This is @rsmithldn's story... @ChrisWheatley_ / @9024sports) A dream shattered...Ryan Smith broke through at @Arsenal at the same time as Cesc Fabregas but his career took a downward turn following a freak injury. 🔴This is @rsmithldn's story...(@ChrisWheatley_ / @9024sports) https://t.co/SnDwPr8VE5

Ryan Smith moved to Leicester City in 2005 as a loanee. He found more playing time with the Foxes and also scored his first-ever career goal. Ryan Smith stopped playing top-level football in 2010 and moved to the lower tiers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy