Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Liverpool's history.

Liverpool has never been short of legacy and rich history. The Merseysiders are one of the most successful and revered English sides. With 19 titles, Liverpool is just one league trophy away from equalling Manchester United's record of 20 championships.

The club is home to some of the best players in the world. The Reds never shied away from giving opportunities to their young guns. Many legends who retired from the club were once academy prodigies or youth signings.

The LFC have been revamped under their current manager Jurgen Klopp. The gaffer holds a positive reputation for his dealings with youngsters. Klopp promoted ample youth talent during his Borussia Dortmund days and he does the same for Liverpool.

Speaking of the young starlets from Liverpool, let's take a look at some of the young debutants in the club's history.

#5 Kaide Gordon — 16 years 11 months 16 days

Kaide Gordon created a reputation for himself during his training days at Derby County. The versatile attacker was a future prospect for the club until intervened by the Merseysiders.

The Rams accepted the offer made by Liverpool and thus Kaide Gordon joined LFC for an undisclosed amount in February 2021. Gordon's addition to an already rich attacking unit was part of Klopp's 'securing the future' tactics.

The Derby-born attacker marked his debut on 21 September 2021 in Liverpool's EFL cup tie against Norwich City. He scored a goal in the very next game and became Liverpool's second youngest goalscorer across all competitions.

#4 Harvey Elliott — 16 years 09 months 1 day

Harvey Elliott is the youngest player to feature in the Premier League

Harvey Elliott is another trusted pupil under Jurgen Klopp's guidance. He is the youngest player to feature in the EFL Cup, aged 15 years and 174 days. He became the youngest player to play in the Premier League, aged 16 years and 30 days. Elliott achieved this feat in May 2019.

However, he grabbed these records while playing for his boyhood club, Fulham. Elliott's skillsets earned him a Liverpool move and he was deployed almost immediately for service by the club's boss.

He became the youngest-ever player to start a match for Liverpool in an EFL Cup fixture. Elliott's Liverpool start was looking good until he dislocated his ankle in the PL game against Leeds United.

The midfielder is now back and continues to maintain his place in the squad. Elliott made his UCL debut for Liverpool against Inter Milan on February 15.

