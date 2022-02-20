Real Madrid is one of the most decorated and revered clubs in the history of football. As a youngster, it is a dream of almost every player to be a part of this legendary club. Ever since its birth in 1902, Madrid has maintained domination in Spain and also in Europe.

Whether it is the past or the present, we will often find glorious days in the pages of Los Galacticos' books. The club has housed some of the best players across the globe. From Alfredo Di Stéfano to Cristiano Ronaldo, the legends who have graced their presence at the club are unmatchable.

Madrid has always invited players on the basis of their talent, regardless of their origin or age. On the same note, let's take a look at some of the youngest players in the history of the Galacticos.

Ranking the 5 youngest debutants in Real Madrid's history.

#5 Jose Antonio Erice — 17 years, 4 months, 5 days

If you shuffle through the pages of Real Madrid's history books, you won't find much about Jose Antonio Erice. Regardless, he remains one of Real Madrid's youngest ever players to make his debut for the club.

Antonio Erice's debut came in Madrid's thumping 0-4 loss against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey in May 1916. Jose Antonio Erice was just another player who enjoyed a very short stint with the Spanish giants. He featured in only three games and all of them took place in the Copa del Rey.

Even for a short span, Jose Antonio Erice was part of a star-studded team that included the great Santiago Bernabeu himself.

#4 Raul — 17 years, 4 months, 2 days

Madrid spotted Raul during his La Fabrica days

If we sit down to jot the list of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time, Raul Gonzalez will surely make it to the top of the list. He held almost every record under his belt until the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid spotted Raul during his La Fabrica days. Starting with Real Madrid C, he earned the call-up to Real Madrid B and the senior team in the very same year (1997). Raul's career skyrocketed after being promoted to the senior side.

He broke multiple records at club level and, in return, Madrid earned themselves a charismatic player and a captain. Raul left Los Blancos in 2010 after a trophy and goal-laden stint.

