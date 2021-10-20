Ranking the 5 youngest goalscorers in Premier League history

The Premier League has been graced by many fine goalscorers over the years. While the competition has seen goalscorers in their late 30s and even 40s, there have been scorers galore at the other end of the spectrum too.

A lot of high-profile teenagers have scored in the Premier League. Some, like Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Gareth Bale, enjoyed fruitful stints in the competition. A few teenage scorers are still active in the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the five youngest scorers in the history of the Premier League.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Michael Owen - 17 years, 142 days (1997)

Michael Owen is one of the youngest scorers in Premier League history.

Michael Owen is one of the most prolific scorers in Premier League history. His first of 150 goals in the competition came when he was only 17.

Owen scored on his Premier League debut for Liverpool in 1997, a game the Reds lost 2-1 away at Wimbledon. However, the Englishman proved to be more than a flash in the pan. The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner plundered 17 more league strikes before turning 18, putting the league on notice.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Most goals in a season; aged 18 or under in Premier League history:1️⃣ Michael Owen, 1997/98: 18 goals

2️⃣ Robbie Fowler, 1993/94: 10 goals

3️⃣ Mason Greenwood, 2019/20: 9 goals

3️⃣ Wayne Rooney, 2003/04: 9 goals

3️⃣ Michael Owen, 1998/99: 9 goals Most goals in a season; aged 18 or under in Premier League history:1️⃣ Michael Owen, 1997/98: 18 goals

2️⃣ Robbie Fowler, 1993/94: 10 goals

3️⃣ Mason Greenwood, 2019/20: 9 goals

3️⃣ Wayne Rooney, 2003/04: 9 goals

3️⃣ Michael Owen, 1998/99: 9 goals https://t.co/fH8XEOtAf6

Owen ended his illustrious career with 150 Premier League goals for four different clubs, with 118 of them coming for Liverpool. He won his lone title in the competition with Manchester United in 2011.

#4 Cesc Fabregas - 17 years, 111 days (2004)

Cesc Fabregas had a successful stint in the Premier League.

Cesc Fabregas is one of the youngest scorers in the Premier League. The former Arsenal player scored his first goal in the competition for the Gunners in 2004.

Although he was not a prolific scorer, scoring only 50 goals in 350 appearances, Fabregas provided a century of assists (115). He is second in the list of most assists in the Premier League, only behind Ryan Giggs (162). In fact, Fabregas provided at least ten assists in five consecutive Premier League seasons (four for Arsenal and one for Chelsea).

Fabregas won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, for whom he scored 15 goals and provided 42 assists in five seasons. He scored only thrice, but provided 19 assists in the Blues' triumphant 2014-15 Premier League campaign.

Edited by Aditya Singh