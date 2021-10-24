Ranking the 5 youngest players to score a Champions League hat-trick

The Champions League is the biggest platform in Europe to announce one's arrival on the grand stage of football. All eyes are on the players competing for Europe's most prestigious silverware. There are no better nights to grab headlines on. Many youngsters dream of starting on the best possible note in the Champions League, which inevitably charts the route of their career progression.

Many players enjoy domestic success in various European top-flights but find it difficult to emmulate the same form in the Champions League. However, many clubs are blessed with various generational talents who show maturity beyond their age.

Champions League is a litmus test for many top goalscorers

They don't need too much time to acclimatize to the big stage before they begin asserting their presence. Given the skewed nature of fame in football, players who put the ball in the back of the net usually get quicker recognition than those who prevent it.

On that note, here are five of the youngest players to have scored a hat-trick in the Champions League:

#5 Yakubu Aiyegbeni - 19 Years, 306 Days

Yakubu has scored 95 goals in the Premier League

This is a great example of what we mentioned earlier about how Champions League success can chart the route to one's career progression. Yakubu Aiyegbeni is not only the fifth youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, he was also the first African to achieve this special feat.

While doing so, he set the record of being the only African player to score a hat-trick on his Champions League debut. We are still waiting for the next boy wonder from Africa to give him company on this rare achievement.

Yakubu scored these three goals in a group stage match while playing for Israeli side Maccabi Haifa against Olympiacos in 2002. The first of which was a penalty and the other two being right footed strikes. He ended the 2002-03 Champions League season with seven goals from eight games.

His performances earned him an initial loan move to the then Premier League side Portsmouth, which eventually became permanent a year later. He played for the likes of Everton, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in the English top-flight.

#4 Erling Haaland - 19 Years, 58 Days

Erling Haaland has already scored 9 goals in six Budnesliga matches

He came, he saw, he conquered and he's so young that he's going to dominate opponents for a long, long time. Erling Haaland's hat-trick was only a brief teaser of what was soon going to become a phenomenon. The Norwegian scored a hat-trick in the Champions League for his former club RB Salzburg against Belgian side Genk in 2019.

Further into the competition, Haaland proved his attacking prowess against the likes of Napoli and Liverpool and scoring goals against big opposition removed any doubts about his credentials. The striker holds the record for reaching the 20-goal mark in the Champions League faster than any player and currently has 25 goals in 24 appearances.

Borussia Dortmund availed Haaland's services for a cheap €20 million but it only took him a few games with the German club to prove he was made for greatness. In 28 games, the forward made an astonishing 35 goal contributions of which 27 he scored himself. When that €75 million release clause kicks in next year, most big teams will be eager to avail the services of the prolific hitman.

