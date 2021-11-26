Ranking 8 players with the most goals after Matchday 5 in Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League is perhaps the most prestigious football tournament alongside the FIFA World Cup. Every season, 32 of the best European clubs battle it out to determine who can become Europe's elite.

While even bare qualifications are financially significant, becoming champions brings unparalleled glory in power and prestige.

The key to winning any football match ultimately depends on the ability to score goals. A tight defense is highly crucial, but a football team can't win the match unless they can score and have a lead to defend.

Over the years, the UEFA Champions League has been graced by some of Europe's elite marksmen. Some of them are not even traditional forwards which makes their appearances in the following list remarkable.

Champions League has produced plenty of goals and drama this season

In the 2021-22 season, the UEFA Champions League is only five matchdays old. However, there has been no shortage of goals. Several strikers have already put their best foot forward in terms of becoming the top-scorer of the competition.

Keeping nothing but goals on our minds, we rank the eight players to have scored the most goals after Matchday 5 of a particular season in Champions League history:

#8 Ruud van Nistelrooy - 8 goals

Ruud Van Nistelrooy was prolific during his Manchester United days

Young fans today won't remember just how good the Dutchman was for Manchester United in front of goal. Ruud van Nistelrooy was well known for his clinical finishing and brilliant technical abilities on the pitch.

Nistelrooy, who spent eight years at Manchester United, sadly didn't lift the Champions League with the Red Devils.

In 2004-05, Van Nistelrooy almost achieved a double tally after matchday 5 but was ultimately stuck on eight goals. As such, he ranks at the bottom of this particular list, which in itself is a commendable achievement.

#7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 goals

Ibrahimovic played in major European clubs including PSG

The great Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not have won the UEFA Champions League, but his attacking prowess and abilities cannot be denied. Ibrahimovic has traveled all over Europe and played for some of the biggest clubs in the circuit. He has won multiple trophies over the years and is a serial winner.

In 2013-14, Ibrahimovic had already scored eight goals for French club PSG after only five matches in the Champions League campaign. However, PSG failed to go all the way in the competition.

