Ranking Al-Nassr's 5 best players against Al-Wehda | Saudi Pro League 2022-23

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat trick in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr downed Al-Wehda in their Saudi Pro League meeting on Thursday night (9 February). The Portuguese superstar scored all four goals as his team cruised to a 4-0 victory at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Al-Nassr, despite enjoying a confident start against Al-Wehda, nearly conceded in the 18th minute. Opposing striker Gerson Rodrigues went for Nawaf Af-Aqidi’s goal with a stunning left-footed effort, but the post came to the visitors' aid and saved their blushes.

Three minutes after the scare, Al-Nassr put their noses in front, courtesy of a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo finish from the left side of the Al-Wehda box. It marked the 500th league goal of his legendary career.

Al-Nassr took complete control of the game after the first goal and deservedly doubled their tally five minutes before the break. The Portuguese barged into the box from the right and confidently beat the keeper.

Three minutes into the second half, Al-Wehda captain Waleed Bakshween made a complete hash of a high ball into the box, using his arm to bring it under control. After a long check, VAR awarded a penalty to Al-Nassr, which Ronaldo unhesitantly converted, finding the bottom-left corner with his strike.

Just past the hour mark, the no. 7 made it four, making the most of Al-Wehda’s high line. He cut in from the right and went for goal with a low drive. Keeper Abdulquddus Atiah blocked the initial shot but the rebound fell nicely for the 38-year-old, who made no mistake turning it in.

The 4-0 victory saw Al-Nassr maintain their place at the top of the table, courtesy of their superior goal difference over Al-Shahab (26 vs 21). Here are the top five players who starred in their emphatic win, away from home, on Thursday:

#5 Jaloliddin Masharipov

Jaloliddin Masharipov, who currently wears the no. 77 jersey after willingly giving away the no. 7 to Cristiano Ronaldo, ruled the left flank against Al-Wehda. The Uzbekistan winger made full use of his pace to take players on, was involved in tidy exchanges, and switched play with the help of his long-ball distribution.

The Al-Nassr ace created one big chance, completed two dribbles, played a key pass, and delivered two accurate long balls against Al-Wehda. Additionally, he won 10 duels, attempted a team-high six tackles, and made an interception.

#4 Sami Al-Najei

Starting the game just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Sami Al-Najei operated as the team’s creative mastermind. Always looking to thread passes into dangerous areas, Al-Najei assisted Ronaldo’s second goal of the night. He played the superstar down the inside-right channel close to goal, and the Portugal icon took care of the rest.

Against Al-Wehda, the Al-Nassr no. 14 played a key pass, completed 19 passes (82.6% accuracy, created a big chance, and pulled off a dribble. He also won five of six ground duels, attempted two tackles, and drew two fouls.

#3 Abdullah Madu

Al-Wehda spent most of Thursday night on the back foot. And whenever they conjured enough courage to venture forward, left-center-back Abdullah Madu stood in their way. The Saudi Arabian defender was a rock at the back, making vital interceptions, blocking shots, and clearing the ball without hesitation whenever required. His passing was also quite sharp, with him rarely misplacing any.

Over the course of the night, the Al-Nassr defender made three clearances, blocked two shots, intercepted two passes, and attempted two tackles. Additionally, he completed 42 passes (89.4% accuracy), won four of six duels, and delivered an accurate long ball.

#2 Abdulrahman Ghareeb

Al-Nassr midfielder Abdulrahman Ghareeb was practically everywhere on the pitch against Al-Wehda. He linked up superbly with teammates, always looked to venture forward, and played a slide rule pass that led to Ronaldo’s opening goal in the 21st minute.

The Al-Nassr no. 29 played two key passes against Al-Wehda. Additionally, he lodged one shot on target, delivered an accurate long ball, completed two of his three attempted dribbles, won two ground duels, and played 36 accurate passes (85.7% accuracy).

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

The undisputed Man of the Match, Cristiano Ronaldo was unplayable against Al-Wehda. The 38-year-old superstar scored a whopping four goals in his third Saudi Pro League clash, completing his 61st career hat trick.

Al-Nassr’s intent was clear from the first minute. They wanted to feed Ronaldo as much as possible, and for good reason. The captain had a spring in his step, zipped past defenders like they weren’t there, and made the most of his chances.

His first goal came from the left flank, via a perfectly-timed pass from Ghareeb. The former Real Madrid superstar took a couple of touches to steady himself before dispatching a left-footed low drive that went into the far-bottom corner. Ronaldo doubled his money in the 40th minute. Leading a counter-attack, the Portuguese cut in from the right and slid the ball between the keeper’s legs.

In the 53rd minute, Ronaldo completed his first-ever hat trick outside of Europe, coolly putting away a penalty after Baskhween committed a handball inside the box. The ex-Manchester United superstar’s final goal of the night came in the 61st minute, with him turning in the rebound after the keeper kept out his initial effort.

In addition to four goals, Ronaldo played two key passes, won three ground duels, and drew three fouls.

