The English Premier League home kits for the 2018/19 season ranked: from worst to best

A new season of the English Premier League is set to start in less than two weeks

A new season of the English Premier League is set to start in less than two weeks. The transfer rumours have been creating all the rage and the excited fans are eagerly waiting to see their respective side's final lineups.

While the tension is building up to the season, the players are globe-trotting to get some game time by playing friendly pre-season matches. Adding to the excitement of the fans, teams have released the kits for the 2018/19 season. As the fans are trying to lay their hands on their favorite team's jerseys, let's take a look at all the home kits ranked from worst to best.

#20 Burnley

Burnley's home kit for the 2018/19 season has a new distinct feature on the front. The logo of their new sponsor Laba360, a betting company, grabbed a lot of attention. The club also has included a hexagonal design across the chest in addition to bringing back the V kit which was famous during the 1970s.

The white shorts and socks accompanying the Puma shirt do not complement it well. The whole design might be a nightmare for the fans, thanks to the inclusion of the new sponsor's huge logo on the front.

#19 Arsenal

OFFICIAL: Arsenal's new Home Kit for the 2018/19 season. pic.twitter.com/ioiZysXcHp — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 22, 2018

It's not easy to spoil the classic red and white kit synonymous with Arsenal but its kit manufacturers Puma have done it again after failing to impress last season. The unimpressive collar of last year's kit was dropped but the new changes haven't helped much.

The new kit looks a bit extravagant at the top especially the faded red band on the sleeves. Not only the sleeves are white like last season, the shoulder region is also white this time and that might not turn out to be a fan favorite.

#18 Crystal Palace

It seems as if Crystal Palace have overworked on their last year's kit. The new kit has a more elaborated yellow hue compared to last year's kit which introduced the smalls dabs of yellow. The ManBetX sponsor logo retained its place on the front and that definitely pushes the team down a spot or two on this list.

The kit had a great potential but the new manufacturer Puma has not lived up to the expectations. They have also tried fading the vertical stripes. The plain vertical stripes would have been more classy.

#17 Manchester United

This season Manchester United have introduced more black-coloured elements to their new jersey. The new design is unlike anything the Old Trafford crew have ever worn before. The shirt fades from a default red at the top to the black at the bottom. The kit also features three black stripes over the shoulder, thanks to Adidas.

After the release of the breath-taking third kit first, the expectations from the home kit were soaring high but it was nowhere close to the exceptional third kit.

1 / 5 NEXT