Ranking All The Premier League 2018/19 Kits

Arsenal's new away kit.

For most, the reveal of new Premier League kits is always an interesting period. Fans wait in anticipation to see whether their club has delivered on the design, or flopped and made a kit that is better off left forgotten.

In the 90s, there were a plethora of wacky, detailed designs that were mostly eyesores to those viewing them in hindsight, but at the time, they were heavily admired. Now, though, football kits are far more simplistic. The main kit providers are Adidas and Nike, who tend to keep a similar theme to each of their designs, only changing the colours to match the respective club, which meant there was very little variety in the Premier League for some time.

This has changed in recent years, however, as the likes of Puma, Umbro and New Balance have upped their game and sealed numerous kit deals with various clubs in both the Premier and the Championship. Championship sides all have a chance of reaching the Premier League, of course, so these deals are viewed as investments.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Premier League's 2018/2019 kits.

AFC Bournemouth

Home kit - 5/10

The Cherries stick with the standard red and black striped shirts for the new season. As with most Umbro-designed football tops this season, the kit features a red and black Umbro banner around the trim of the sleeve. It's a simplistic look, but less is more nowadays.

Away kit - 6/10

The white kit contrasts nicely with the red trim around the sleeves. The sponsor on the front is large but doesn't affect the kit negatively, which is good. The red, white and blue colour scheme could be a reference to the Union Jack, as a nod to Bournemouth's home country.

Third Kit - 6/10

A strange choice of colour, "Beach Glass", but it creates a look that is definitely striking enough to work well as a third kit. The white shorts contrast well with the teal shirt colour. Overall, it's easy on the eyes, and is unlikely to clash with opponent's colours, which is the primary aim of a third kit.

