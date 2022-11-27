Ranking Argentina's 5 best players against Mexico | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hoping to recover from their shock opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina squared off against Mexico in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture on Saturday (26 November). Another loss would have sent La Albiceleste crashing out of the global extravaganza in Qatar, but Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez ensured their team lived to fight another day.

Courtesy of their excellent strikes, Argentina secured a 2-0 win over Mexico, moving up to second place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C standings with three points. Mexico, on the other hand, dropped down to the bottom, having picked up a solitary point from three Group C fixtures.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winners did not exactly come out charging out of the gates against Mexico at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. In fact, it was the underdogs who created the first opportunity of the night in the 10th minute. Luis Chavez delivered a teasing free-kick from the left, which evaded the entire Argentinian backline to reach Hector Herrera at the far post. The midfielder made contact with his studs, but could not steer it on target.

Lionel Scaloni’s side created their first meaningful opportunity on the night in the 40th minute. Messi played a short corner to the ever-reliable Angel Di Maria, who used his magical left foot to swing a cross into the box. Lautaro Martinez got on the end of it, but could not keep his effort on target.

Before the half-time whistle, Mexico star Carlos Vega went for Emiliano Martinez’s goal with a free-kick from a good 25 yards out. He struck it well, but the Argentina keeper made an excellent leap to collect it. It eventually turned out to be Mexico’s only shot on target over the course of the match.

La Albicelste upped the ante in the second 45, and finally got the goal they were looking for through their legendary skipper in the 64th minute. Messi went for goal with a strike from range, which zipped past Mexico’s world-class goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and nestled into the bottom-right corner. The FIFA World Cup aspirants got their insurance goal through substitute Fernandez in the 87th minute.

That late strike took the wind out of Mexico’s sails, who could not find it in themselves to threaten Argentina’s back line. Here are five Argentine players who stepped up in their second match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday night:

#5 Marcos Acuna

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Having been introduced off the bench in the opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia, Marcos Acuna got the opportunity to start in the do-or-die clash against Mexico. He did not exactly turn heads with his performance, but he did all the basics right. He was solid at the back, held his ground well in duels, and looked to make runs into the final third.

On Saturday, Acuna played a key pass, delivered an accurate cross, won six of nine ground duels, and was fouled twice. Additionally, he made an interception, cleared the ball once, and attempted two tackles.

#4 Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the most experienced players on the team, Nicolas Otamendi was a rock at the back for the 1986 World Cup winners on Saturday. He read the game well to cut out threatening passes, cleared the ball without hesitation, and was superb in aerial duels.

Against Mexico, Otamendi won a staggering six aerial duels as well as five ground duels. He delivered an accurate long ball, completed 76 passes (89.4% accuracy), completed four clearances, attempted three tackles, and made an interception.

#3 Angel Di Maria

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Angel Di Maria was La Albicelste’s creator-in-chief in their second game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He used his impressive left foot to create multiple chances, carried the ball superbly, and combined well with his captain Messi. His delivery to Martinez was immaculate in the 40th minute and deserved a better end product.

LiveScore @livescore



Still got it No-one at the World Cup has completed more take-ons so far than Angel Di Maria, with seven 🌪Still got it No-one at the World Cup has completed more take-ons so far than Angel Di Maria, with seven 🌪Still got it 🇦🇷✨ https://t.co/wIuj110im5

At the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Di Maria played two key passes, completed a game-high five dribbles, and delivered an accurate cross. He also completed 20 passes (83.3% accuracy), won six of nine ground duels, and drew a foul.

#2 Enzo Fernandez

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Fernandez was introduced in holding midfielder Guido Rodriguez’s place in the 57th minute. Much more adventurous in nature than Rodriguez, Fernandez added more urgency to Argentina’s midfield. Confident midfield play was not the highlight of his game, of course. It was the superb goal he scored to seal the win for his side in the 87th minute.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Enzo Fernandez celebrating his first Argentina goal with Lionel Messi Enzo Fernandez celebrating his first Argentina goal with Lionel Messi 💙🇦🇷 https://t.co/j86BnhYpZU

Receiving the ball on the left side of the Mexican box, Fernandez unleashed his quick feet to engineer a yard of space and go for goal. His right-footed curler was inch-perfect and rippled the netting behind a fully-stretched Ochoa. In addition to the superb goal, Fernandez delivered an accurate long ball, completed a dribble, won four duels, and made an interception.

#1 Lionel Messi

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina’s captain extraordinaire, Lionel Messi once again produced the goods when his team needed him. Mexico did ever so well to crowd him out inside the box, keeping him from getting his shots away. Understanding Mexico’s gameplan, Messi decided to test Ochoa with a low drive from outside the box and hit the jackpot. Giving a player of his caliber so much space just outside the box is nothing short of criminal.

Messi also technically assisted Fernandez’s goal with a short pass from range, but the goal was primarily down to the midfielder’s dancing feet. The goal and assist aside, the PSG man played a key pass, won nine duels, drew a match-high five fouls, and attempted a tackle. The former Barcelona man was deservedly chosen the Man of the Match for his excellent display against the Mexicans.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 956 votes