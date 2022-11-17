Ranking Argentina's 5 best players against UAE | International Friendlies

Argentina squared off against the United Arab Emirates in their final friendly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday evening (November 16). The pre-tournament favorites were at their dominant best against UAE, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory.

Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, and Joaquin Correa each scored a goal for La Albiceleste while Juventus ace Angel Di Maria bagged a brace. The win saw Argentina stretch their unbeaten run to 36 games.

While Messi’s side dominated possession, it was the UAE that created the first real goalscoring opportunity of the game. In the 12th minute, Harib Abdalla Suhail cut inside Juan Foyth and had a go at goal. Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez tracked the shot's trajectory and deflected it over the bar.

Five minutes later, Argentina got themselves in front, with Messi selflessly setting up Alvarez for a straightforward tap-in. In the 20th minute, Nicolas Otamendi got on the end of Messi’s swerving corner. His effort was goalbound and needed a goalmouth clearance from Shaheen Abdulrahman.

In the 25th minute, Di Maria joined the party, dispatching a stunning volley to leave UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa for dead. Eleven minutes later, Di Maria struck again, this time evading multiple challenges and hitting the back of the empty net. A minute before the break, the skipper rippled the netting with a sublime right-footed strike, making it 4-0 for the two-time world champions.

Despite finding themselves four goals down, UAE refused to roll over and surrender. They continued to pile bodies forward in the second half and gave Argentina a proper scare in the 48th minute. Suhail again led the charge for the hosts, dispatching a powerful drive from outside the box. The strike convincingly beat Emiliano Martinez, but luckily for the visitors, it clattered against the crossbar and came back into play.

Lionel Scaloni’s side landed the final blow on the hour mark, with Rodrigo De Paul playing a through ball to Correa, who made no mistake burying the chance.

UAE gave Argentina a few scares over the course of the 90, but an upset never seemed to be on the cards. Here are the five Argentine stars who ensured a commanding win for the visitors in their final pre-World Cup fixture on Wednesday:

#5 Julian Alvarez

Manchester City starlet Julian Alvarez partnered up with Messi at the top of the Argentine attack on Wednesday. The young forward linked up proficiently with his teammates, got into dangerous areas, and was in the right place at the right time to score in the 17th minute.

⁹ @ErlingRoIe Julian Alvarez went from idolising Lionel Messi as a kid to getting assists from Lionel Messi. He’s living the dream Julian Alvarez went from idolising Lionel Messi as a kid to getting assists from Lionel Messi. He’s living the dream https://t.co/7n8vEqblSq

Alvarez completed 12 of 15 attempted passes, completed a dribble, and won a ground duel against the UAE in Abu Dhabi. He also helped out at the back, making a couple of clearances and recovering the ball once. The 22-year-old was replaced by Enzo Fernandez in the 51st minute as Scaloni opted for a change in tactics.

#4 Leandro Paredes

Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes acted as the metronome for Scaloni’s side on Wednesday. He kept the game flowing with his measured passes, held his ground, and recovered the ball sharply when needed.

Sudanalytics @sudanalytics_ Leandro Paredes SOLO falló ¡2 de los 117! pases que intentó hoy ante EAU. Leandro Paredes SOLO falló ¡2 de los 117! pases que intentó hoy ante EAU. 🇦🇷🎩 https://t.co/pk6b1Jo2Tm

Paredes completed 115 of 117 attempted passes against UAE. He also completed a dribble, delivered two accurate long balls, won four of five duels, and made six recoveries.

#3 Rodrigo De Paul

In Giovani Lo Celso’s absence, Rodrigo De Paul stepped up to the plate for La Albiceleste, showing that he was ready to lead the midfield in Qatar. His passing was sharp, he carried the ball well, and kept his cool to assist Correa with a perfectly weighted through ball in the 60th minute.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Rodrigo De Paul with Argentina is one of the best midfielders in the world. Rodrigo De Paul with Argentina is one of the best midfielders in the world. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/DfOSwM47D2

Against the UAE, De Paul completed 90 passes (85% accuracy), created three chances, completed four dribbles, and delivered two accurate crosses. He also won seven ground duels and drew two fouls.

#2 Lionel Messi

Argentine skipper Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes against UAE, alleviating any fitness concerns. The no. 10 was at his best against the Arabs, showing superb awareness to set up Alvarez for his first-half goal and brilliantly scoring Argentina’s fourth just before the half-time whistle.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has scored 91 goals for Argentina 🤯 Lionel Messi has scored 91 goals for Argentina 🤯 https://t.co/TinhiGSWp0

Messi dribbled into the box, skipped past two defenders, and beat Eisa with a right-footed shot into the top corner.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar played six passes into the final third, delivered seven accurate long balls, won a tackle, and drew two fouls against the UAE.

#1 Angel Di Maria

Juventus superstar Angel Di Maria ran the show for Argentina on Wednesday, scoring two sensational goals and assisting Messi’s strike. Di Maria scored his first goal in the 25th minute, expertly adjudging the flight of Acuna’s cross at the near post and dispatching an unstoppable volley with his left boot.

His second, in the 36th minute, was also a joy to watch, with him tiptoeing around the box, evading a couple of challenges as well as the goalkeeper before slotting it home. Di Maria’s assist to Messi was not extraordinary, but his pass allowed the PSG man to run into space and work his magic.

VarskySports @VarskySports El gol de Di María. PFF.

El gol de Di María. PFF.https://t.co/e66Ol4vJji

Di Maria also completed two dribbles, won three of four ground duels, delivered two accurate crosses, and created three chances on Wednesday.

