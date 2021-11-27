Ranking Argentina's top 5 goalscorers of all time

Argentina are one of the most celebrated international teams in football. They are one of the most successful teams, having won two FIFA World Cups and 15 Copa América titles.

Legends like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano, and other prolific goalscorers have played for Argentina over the years. On that note, here's a look at Argentina's top five goalscorers of all time

#5 Gonzalo Higuain - 31

Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuaín is one of the most potent strikers from the last decade in both club and international football.

Higuain made a spectacular start to his career at River Plate before moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2006. During his time in Madrid, he became one of the team's leading strikers, thanks to his clinical finishing ability and eye for goal.

However, Higuaín became a fan-favourite during his time in Italy with Napoli and, later, Juventus. In Naples, he won the famous Capocannoniere award and broke Serie A's single-season scoring record with 36 goals to his name. Later, during his time at Juventus, he went on to win three Serie A titles and two Italian Cups.

For Argentina, El Pipita made his debut in February 2008 and scored two brilliant goals to mark the occasion. Since his debut, he has scored 31 goals in 75 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blue side.

#4 Hernán Crespo - 35 goals

Lanus v Defensa y Justicia - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2020 Final

Hernán Crespo was one of Argentina's most successful and accomplished centre-forwards to play in the modern era of the game. The player's impressive trophy record across multiple championships makes him one of the most standout players from the Argentina squadron.

After spells in Argentina, Italy and England during his playing days, Crespo came out as a serial winner. His achievements include winning the 2006 Premier League title with Chelsea and becoming a three-time Italian champion with Inter Milan. He also went on to win the UEFA Cup and the Italian Cup with Parma.

Crespo originally made his debut in February 1995 in a fixture against Bulgaria for his national side. Since then, he made a total of 64 appearances and scored 35 goals along the way. His participation in the 2006 and 2002 World Cup fixtures with Argentina remains one of his most remarkable campaigns to date.

