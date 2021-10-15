Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players so far this season

After a poor start to the 2021-22 season, Arsenal have managed to steady the ship and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side started off their campaign with three consecutive league losses. This led to many fans calling for the Spaniard to be sacked. However, since then, the team has seen an uptick in form and a massive improvement in performances.

Mikel Arteta will hope his side can now kick on and string together a strong run in the league as they look to qualify for European competitions once again. There have been some standout players for Arsenal this season. This list will rank the five best players for Mikel Arteta's side so far this campaign. So without further ado, here are

Arsenal's 5 best players so far this season

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has been Arsenal's top scorer this season

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started off the season quite strongly, finding the back of the net five times in seven games across all competitions.

The Gabonese hitman has had strong showings this season, particularly against Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Aubameyang also scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition of West Brom in the Carabao Cup and was also on hand to score Arsenal's first goal of their league campaign against Norwich City.

Mikel Arteta will need his captain to consistently find the back of the net this season if Arsenal are to fight for a top-six finish in the Premier League.

#4 Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has been a key player for Mikel Arteta this season

The difference between Arsenal's performances with and without Thomas Partey in the team has been night and day so far this season. The midfielder is one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta's side and has put in strong performances in every game he's played so far.

Partey has anchored Arsenal's midfield, allowing the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe the freedom to venture forward and join the attack. The Ghanaian's reading of the game and physical style of play has shielded the back four well, helping Arsenal get three clean sheets in the four games he's played so far this season.

Partey's growing influence on the team cannot be understated and if he can stay fit this season, he is sure to be integral to Arsenal's efforts to finish in the top 6.

James Olley @JamesOlley

espn.co.uk/football/arsen… A piece on Thomas Partey. Arsenal's £140m summer spree is the headline-grabbing part of Arteta's rebuild but the most important aspect could be keeping Partey fit & firing. Detail in here about which team-mates he's close to, changes he's made to improve. A piece on Thomas Partey. Arsenal's £140m summer spree is the headline-grabbing part of Arteta's rebuild but the most important aspect could be keeping Partey fit & firing. Detail in here about which team-mates he's close to, changes he's made to improve.

espn.co.uk/football/arsen…

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh