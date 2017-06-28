Ranking Arsenal’s five most expensive signings

The Gunners are known for smart rather than big spending, so when Arsene Wenger has loosened the purse strings, has he got it right?

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 10:04 IST

Thierry Henry might not have been the most expensive signing Wenger ever made, but he certainly was the best

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is a man who is known to have an eye for a bargain. Over the years, the wily Frenchman has made a habit of working shrewdly in the transfer market to pick off promising youngsters at excellent prices.

It has, however, been something of a source of frustration that they have not matched many of their rivals in the spending stakes, although if rumours of a £100 million bid for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe prove accurate, that could be about to change as the manager enters what is surely the twilight of his career in the dugout.

Here are his five biggest purchases for the Gunners, as well as how they have worked out.

#5 Jose Antonio Reyes - £17.4m from Sevilla

Jose Antonio Reyes never quite lived up to his potential at Highbury

Reyes might not have reached the potential that he showed early in his career, but there is little doubt that the young Spaniard was a strong signing for the Gunners – at least when he wanted to be there.

Back when Cesc Fabregas was strutting his creative talents in the heart of the midfield, Reyes had 18 promising months on the wing, helping ‘the Invincibles’ to the title when he first arrived in 2004. The next campaign started spectacularly as he scored six goals in the first six games, but thereafter his form dipped amid claims of homesickness further derailed his stay in North London.

He was sent off in the 2005 FA Cup final and his performances grew increasingly inconsistent the following year, ultimately moving to Real Madrid on loan and then to Atletico permanently a season later.

Reyes could have achieved so much more in the game – and for Arsenal.