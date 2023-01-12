Ranking Arsenal's 4 best players so far this season (2022-23)

Arsenal have been decent in the 2022-23 campaign and have recorded some outstanding results across various competitions this season.

The Gunners have been remarkable in the Premier League and have registered 44 points from 17 games so far. Furthermore, they are the current league leaders -- five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners have also booked their place in the quarter-finals of this year's edition of the UEFA Europa League competition.

While the team's decent result could be attributed to the manager, there are some players whose individual performances have helped the team thus far.

Hence, this article will look at the top four Arsenal players in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale vs West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23

The Englishman is arguably one of the most talented goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues and his presence in goal has been outstanding.

Ramsdale has kept eight clean sheets in 17 appearances in the Premier League.

Similarly, he has kept one clean sheet in two appearances in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 competition.

Ever since Mikel Arteta was appointed as Arsenal's manager, Ramsdale has been one of the players who has remained consistent.

If he maintains his consistency, he stands a great chance of winning the Premier League Golden Gloves.

#3 Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli vs West Ham United - Premier League

The Brazilian is arguably one of the most clinical youngsters in Europe and his attacking contributions have been crucial for Arsenal.

Martinelli has netted seven goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances this season. This has him as one of the Gunners' leading scorers in the 2022-23 campaign.

Given his impressive run of form, his consistency is highly needed for Arsenal in the title race and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#2 Bukayo Saka

: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Bukayo Saka has arguably been one of the best wingers in Europe this season and his contributions in attack have helped the Gunners in registering some crucial points.

Saka has netted seven goals and has registered six assists in 24 appearances for the Gunners this season. He's the player with the second-joint-highest number of assists in the Premier League so far.

GunnerGuru @GunnerGuru1 Most PL assists this season:



9 — Kevin De Bruyne

6 — Bukayo Saka

6 — Christian Eriksen

5 — Martin Odegaard

5 — Gabriel Jesus Most PL assists this season:9 — Kevin De Bruyne 6 — Bukayo Saka6 — Christian Eriksen5 — Martin Odegaard5 — Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/IDPvBxGvEz

If he maintains his fine form, he stands a great chance of winning the Premier League's young player of the season.

#1 Martin Odegaard

Odegaard vs Newcastle United - Premier League

The Norwegian is arguably Arsenal's standout player so far and his presence in midfield has been significant.

Odegaard has netted seven goals and has registered five assists in 22 appearances this season. Similarly, he was crowned Premier League player of the month for December 2022.

SPORTbible @sportbible Martin Ødegaard has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 🥇 Martin Ødegaard has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 🥇 https://t.co/fu4YbCYFgW

It can be stated that his reign as the team's captain has brought about a turnaround at the club. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Gunners in lifting the Premier League trophy.

