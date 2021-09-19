Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against Burnley in the Premier League

Arsenal took on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday (September 18), as the Gunners looked to register their second win of the campaign. Mikel Arteta's side started the game in 17th on the Premier League table, as the Spanish manager named a very strong side for the game.

Aaron Ramsdale retained his place in goal following his impressive display against Norwich last time out. Fellow new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu once again started at right-back with Ben White partnering Gabriel at the heart of the defense. Thomas Partey also got his first start of the season after coming on as a substitute against Norwich.

Arteta put out a very attacking lineup, with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe all starting. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the chosen centre-forward for Arsenal.

The game started off as expected, with Burnley sitting deep and allowing Arsenal to keep possession of the ball. The Gunners found a lot of joy down the flanks as Kieran Tierney and Nicolas Pepe both got in behind their defenders on multiple occasions during the first half. However, neither side really made any significant chances early on in the game.

Bukayo Saka was then fouled outside the box in the 30th minute. Martin Odegaard stepped up to take the free kick and scored a wonderful goal, curling it over the wall and out of Nick Pope's reach. This was the Norwegian's first goal for Arsenal since signing for the club on a permanent deal.

The rest of the half was much of the same, as neither side could really trouble either goalkeeper, as Arsenal went into half-time with a 1-0 lead. Burnley came out the stronger team in the second-half, with Johann Gudmundsson seeing his effort blocked by Gabriel in the box. Burnley new boy Maxwell Cornet, who was brought on in the 59th minute, almost immediately had an impact as he saw his effort palmed over the bar by Aaron Ramsdale.

This would go on to become the theme of the second-half as Ramsdale and Arsenal's defense easily thwarted whatever Burnley threw at them. Mikel Arteta will, however, be concerned with his own side's lack of killer instinct in front of goal. The Gunners were woeful in the final third, constantly wasting opportunities to double their lead.

The game ended with Arsenal getting the win, in a fairly comfortable display. The Gunners are now 13th in the Premier League table and can look forward to facing Tottenham in the North London Derby next weekend. This performance should be a huge boost to the Gunners' confidence, as multiple players put in good showings against Burnley.

With that being said, there were a few standout players for Mikel Arteta's side, so without further ado, here are Arsenal's 5 best players from the 1-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

#5 Martin Odegaard

Odegaard scored a great free-kick against Burnley.

Martin Odegaard scored the game's only goal with a spectacular free-kick in the first-half. The Norwegian had a solid game in midfield, as he started in a deeper role than he is accustomed to.

Odegaard kept things ticking in Arsenal's midfield and was very tidy on the ball, often getting the Gunners out of dangerous situations with his passing and close control. The Norwegian was also one of Arsenal's main creative forces, constantly trying to play the forwards through, although it did not always work out.

This performance should help him keep his place in the starting XI for the North London Derby next weekend.

#4 Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey dominated the midfield battle for Arsenal against Burnley.

One of the most important players in the Arsenal team. The Gunners are a completely different side when Thomas Partey plays. The Ghanaian absolutely dominated the midfield against Burnley with an all-action display.

Partey was Arsenal's deepest-lying midfielder on the night and completely nullified Ashley Westwood and Josh Brownhill. The Ghanaian's physicality and calmness on the ball helped the Gunners' transition from defense to offense seamlessly throughout the game.

Partey's presence and influence in Arsenal's midfield cannot be understated and Mikel Arteta will hope to have the midfielder fit for the rest of the season.

2021/22 Football Season @JoySportsGH



• 75 minutes played

• 100% Ground duels won

• 100% successful dribbles

• 84% passing accuracy

• 46 passes completed

• 2 long passes completed

• 1 Key pass made

• 4 clearances

• 2 shots block



No Thomas No Partey🇬🇭🇬🇭



