Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against Leicester City | English Premier League 2021-22

Looking to extend their winning run in the Premier League to five games, Arsenal welcomed Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners produced a commanding performance and picked up a 2-0 win, courtesy of a Thomas Partey header and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty.

The victory saw the north Londoners move up to the fourth spot in the Premier League table. They now sit a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, but have three games in hand.

It took the Gunners only eight minutes to draw a save out of Kasper Schmeichel. Martin Odegaard effortlessly found Gabriel Martinelli inside the box, with the latter having a decent go at goal.

The linesman eventually raised the offside flag, but neither party knew about it beforehand. Three minutes later, Partey put the hosts ahead from a Martinelli corner with no offside flag in sight.

The former Atletico Madrid man beat Schmeichel again with a side-footed effort in the 18th minute, but was unluckily denied by the crossbar. In the 36th minute, Harvey Barnes went for the Gunners’ goal with a brilliant header, but a fully stretched Aaron Ramsdale kept the midfielder's effort out.

Arsenal continued their dominance in the second half and ultimately doubled their advantage a minute before the hour mark. Caglar Soyuncu blocked Partey's header with his outstretched arm. Upon reviewing, VAR asked the on-field referee to check the incident on the on-pitch monitor post which the latter made the final ruling. Lacazette stepped up to take the kick and comfortably found the top corner.

Leicester looked heavily demoralized after the penalty and lost their footing. The Gunners did not push too hard for more goals and decided to preserve their energy in anticipation of Wednesday’s clash against Liverpool.

Here are five Arsenal players who delivered in their essential win over Leicester City on Sunday:

#5 Ben White

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Gunners’ dependable defender-in-chief Ben White produced an impressive performance against Leicester City on Sunday.

He was poised on the ball, was clever with his distribution, and made an outstanding first-half tackle to keep his side's lead intact.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn If Southgate doesn’t call Ben White to the National Team, football has lost. Kilometers and kilometers better than Harry Maguire. If Southgate doesn’t call Ben White to the National Team, football has lost. Kilometers and kilometers better than Harry Maguire. https://t.co/1BdhCOfJh2

In the 26th minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall forced Ramsdale to parry the ball into the penalty area. James Maddison picked it up and was just about to pull the trigger when White dispossessed him.

White made three clearances and interceptions, won three of his four duels and had a passing accuracy of 93 percent.

A crucial defensive action by one of the Londoner’s most-improved players this season.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal skipper Alexandre Lacazette ended his six-match goal drought with a confident second-half penalty. The Frenchman, who had not scored in 2022, opted for a stuttering run-up to the ball before dispatching a top-corner scorcher.

Schmeichel had no chance of getting to that.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 200th club career goal (129 Lyon, 71 Arsenal)



His penalty ended a 9-game run without scoring, the joint-longest of his Arsenal career Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 200th club career goal (129 Lyon, 71 Arsenal)His penalty ended a 9-game run without scoring, the joint-longest of his Arsenal career ⚽️ Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 200th club career goal (129 Lyon, 71 Arsenal)His penalty ended a 9-game run without scoring, the joint-longest of his Arsenal career https://t.co/Lf8gDDHZyr

The France international also impressed with his hold-up play. The 30-year-old was always in the thick of things when the Gunners pushed for more goals.

A solid performance from the 30-year-old forward, who has been linked (as per Sky Sports) with a move back to Lyon this summer.

#3 Gabriel Martinelli

Watford v Arsenal - Premier League

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are a youthful side. They have a few experienced players in their ranks, of course, but at their core, they are full of potential world-beaters.

Sunday saw 20-year-old Gabriel Martinelli step up to the plate and produce one of his finest performances for the club.

He was a live wire on the pitch, always eager to get involved. He ran tirelessly, took defenders head-on and provided a beautiful assist.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



14 starts (18 apps)

5 goals

3 assists



Pinpoint delivery for the opener. Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal in the Premier League this season:14 starts (18 apps)5 goals3 assistsPinpoint delivery for the opener. Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal in the Premier League this season:👕 14 starts (18 apps)⚽️ 5 goals🅰️ 3 assistsPinpoint delivery for the opener. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/SasPkmCsqT

In the 11th minute, Martinelli swung in a corner at the near post, hoping for Partey to apply the finishing touch. The midfielder shook off his defenders and flicked it past Kasper Schmeichel.

Apart from the inch-perfect corner kick delivery, Martinelli completed two of his three attempted dribbles, made two key passes, and won three ground duels.

All he needed was a goal to cap off the wonderful outing.

#2 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Since his permanent transfer from Real Madrid last summer, Martin Odegaard has emerged as one of the most crucial pieces in Mikel Arteta’s well-oiled machine.

The Norwegian is intelligent, possesses immaculate vision, and knows how to make the game tick. On Sunday, all of those traits were on full display as he tore through the Foxes’ resistance time and again.

The 23-year-old was at the heart of every encouraging passage of play at the Emirates on Sunday. Odegaard, who has excelled in a No.10 role for Arsenal this season, created a whopping five chances (six total) in the first half itself.

No one has created more for the Gunners since Mesut Ozil in October 2017 (versus Everton).

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Man of the Match,

68 touches

45/56 passes completed

27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player

6/12 duels won

6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season Man of the Match, @Arsenal ’s Martin Odegaard68 touches45/56 passes completed27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player6/12 duels won6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season ⭐️ Man of the Match, @Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard68 touches45/56 passes completed27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player6/12 duels won6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season https://t.co/xOLlDGoy3V

Apart from the defense-slitting key passes, the 23-year-old accurately delivered three long balls, won five ground duels, and attempted three tackles.

A breathtaking display from the budding midfield maestro.

#1 Thomas Partey

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Sunday’s undisputed showstopper, Thomas Partey, was everywhere on the pitch at the Emirates. He was integral at keeping the threat of Leicester at bay and was a key contributor behind both of Arsenal’s goals.

In the eighth minute, the Ghanaian opened the scoring for the north London outfit, putting a graceful header past Schmeichel. Minutes later, he dispatched a side-footed shot at Leicester’s goal and was agonizingly denied by the crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half, Partey collected a loose ball inside the Leicester box and went for goal. Luke Thomas somehow managed to clear the ball off the line.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Header vs. Aston Villa

◉ Header vs. Leicester



Both have come at the Emirates and both have been the opening goal of the game. Thomas Partey has now scored two Premier League goals for Arsenal:◉ Header vs. Aston Villa◉ Header vs. LeicesterBoth have come at the Emirates and both have been the opening goal of the game. Thomas Partey has now scored two Premier League goals for Arsenal: ◉ Header vs. Aston Villa◉ Header vs. Leicester Both have come at the Emirates and both have been the opening goal of the game. ⚽️ https://t.co/rapNVgl0uI

A minute later, Partey produced another goalbound header, which hit Soyuncu’s unnaturally outstretched arm.

A penalty was awarded and skipper Lacazette converted ferociously to ensure a comfortable 2-0 win for the Gunners.

Partey won all six of his attempted duels, made four tackles and two interceptions as well along with his offensive contributions on the night.

Edited by Samya Majumdar