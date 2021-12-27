Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against Norwich City | Premier League 2021-22

Mikel Arteta’s adventurous Arsenal side turned on the charm in the Premier League, bagging an emphatic 5-0 win at Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Having won their last four games in all competitions, the Gunners traveled to Norwich in good spirits. They knew they were considerably better than the 20th-placed side in the English top-flight and were not afraid of showing it.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka got the party started after just six minutes of play, applying a cool finish after being played through on goal by Martin Odegaard. Kieran Tierney doubled Arsenal’s tally before half-time, practically sealing Norwich’s fate.

The Gunners came out all guns blazing in the second half and eventually got their third goal, again through the impressive Saka. Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette scored the fourth from the spot before substitute Emile Smith Rowe netted the final goal of the night in injury time.

Norwich were practically down and out of the contest even before kick-off, as the bottom-dwellers never looked like threatening Arsenal’s goal. Following the massive win, Arsenal remained in fourth position in the Premier League, having played three more games than fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the top five Arsenal players who helped the north Londoners register their biggest win of the season on Sunday afternoon:

#5 Kieran Tierney

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney was exceptional against Norwich on Sunday night. He contributed immensely in attack and was a rock at the back as well. Overall, Tierney made one interception, attempted one tackle, and won eight of his 11 duels.

Tierney’s most notable moment of the match came just before half-time when he was played through on goal by Odegaard. Tierney controlled the ball with a great first touch inside the box before slotting it into the bottom-right corner.

#4 Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta once again started Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, leaving Emile Smith Rowe on the bench. Marinelli did manage to create a few chances, but could not apply the finishing touch in the final third.

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, looked a lot more urgent and took the game by the scruff of its neck immediately after coming on.

The Arsenal graduate’s clever no-look pass forced Norwich midfielder Ozan Kabak to commit a clumsy foul on Lacazette inside the box. Lacazette expertly put away the resultant penalty to push Arsenal further ahead.

Having already helped the Gunners score their fourth goal, Smith Rowe decided to take the matter into his own hands for Arsenal's fifth.

Smith Rowe found himself in the right place at the right time and turned in Nicolas Pepe’s deflected shot from point-blank range. The goal marked Smith Rowe’s third consecutive strike off the bench.

