Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against West Ham United | Premier League 2021-22

Gunning to get into the top four, Arsenal welcomed West Ham United to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League matchday 17 clash on Wednesday night.

Before kick-off, captain-turned-outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dominated the headlines, and Arsenal were desperate to change the conversation with a notable win. Thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners attained their goal, breaking into the top four for the first time this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side were coming into the match on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Southampton. The coach made no changes to his starting XI, but the team looked even more cohesive and aggressive. Their pressing was on point and they hardly allowed West Ham United to get into threatening areas. Arsenal did not hit the back of the net in the first half, but they were thoroughly the better team.

Just three minutes after the restart, Martinelli latched on to Alexandre Lacazette’s through ball and put Arsenal in front. Lacazette then won and missed a penalty with 20 minutes left to play. Finally, substitute Smith Rowe joined the party and sealed the win with a confident 87th-minute strike.

The Gunners functioned like a well-oiled unit against West Ham, who played the last 30 minutes with 10 men following Vladimir Coufal's sending off. Here are the five Arsenal players who impressed in their 2-0 win over the Hammers on Wednesday night:

#5 Emile Smith Rowe

Mikel Arteta started with Emile Smith Rowe on the bench against West Ham United. The 21-year-old waited patiently on the wings for his opportunity and made a telling impact when he finally got it.

Smith Rowe slid into little pockets of space and looked to make things happen with his ambitious passes. Most of those passes failed to trouble West Ham as much as he would have liked, but he did not let up.

In the 87th minute, the youngster finally got his moment to shine after being played through on goal by Bukayo Saka. He dispatched a convincing strike to hit the bottom-right corner of West Ham’s goal.

#4 Kieran Tierney

Arsenal's full-backs were not overly adventurous against West Ham on Wednesday, especially in the first half. They were focused on keeping the Hammers contained and only charged forward during clear-cut chances.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Tierney found himself in a favorable position inside the West Ham box to try his luck. His thunderous attempt called visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski into action, who tipped Tierney’s shot onto the crossbar.

The left-back became a tad more adventurous in the second half and took up more advanced positions. His transition allowed Martinelli to move up and eventually hit the back of the net.

