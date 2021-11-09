Since 1992 the English Premier League has stood out for its high-octane and competitive football. Arsenal are among the league's top sides and part of the iconic 'top six.'

Arsenal have won the Premier League thrice under their distinguished manager Arsene Wenger. Under his reign, Arsenal became famous for their entertaining style of play, thanks to his impressive tactics and fantastic goalscoring talents in the squad.

On that note, here's a look at Arsenal’s top 5 goalscorers in Premier League history.

#5 Olivier Giroud - 73 goals

Arsenal signed French striker Olivier Giroud in the summer of 2012 for an estimated £9.6 million from French side Montpellier.

Wenger picked Giroud to lead the front-line after he scored 21 goals and won Ligue 1's top-scorer award. Giroud will always be remembered as one of the most functional strikers in Arsenal's history.

After taking some time to adjust in his first season, Giroud went on to score key goals for Arsenal and played a big part in the team's success. Giroud also won a FIFA Puskas Award (goal of the year) for his remarkable scorpion kick against Crystal Palace.

In all, Giroud scored 73 goals in the Premier League for Arsenal and ranks fifth in the club's all-time Premier League goalscorers.

#4 Dennis Bergkamp - 87 goals

Dennis Bergkamp is surely one of Arsenal's most important players across their glory years in the Premier League. The Dutch ace's clinical goalscoring ability, coupled with his extraordinary creativity, saw him win 10 trophies across competitions during his time at Arsenal.

Bergkamp is a three-time winner of the Premier League and formed a part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' that won the 2003 league when they went undefeated in 49 matches.

Under Wenger, Bergkamp was one of the most trusted members of their attacking system. The then Arsenal No 10 scored 87 Premier League goals for the club and provided 79 assists. He ranks fourth in Arsenal’s all-time Premier League goalscorers.

