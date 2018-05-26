Ranking Arsenal's signings in the 2017/2018 season

Arsenal made some great signings this season and these players will have a huge say in Arsenal's title ambitions next season.

Dino had an impressive debut against the Red Devils

Mediocrity is the term that best describes Arsenal's plight for quite some time now. And this season hasn't been any different. Finishing sixth in the league after having a dismal away record, they went down to the eventual champions Athletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final as well.

After having an illustrious 22-year reign, the legendary Arsene Wenger stepped down from the managerial position, and the former Seville and PSG coach, Unai Emery has been named as his replacement at the Emirates.

Arsenal is home to some of the best talents in the game and Wenger made some valuable additions this year, to this already existing talent pool.

Many stars like Giroud, Walcott, and Debuchy left the club in search of regular playing time while the club roped in five new players. Some of them have been phenomenal while the rest have flaunted glimpses of their potential.

So, let's evaluate how Arsenal's signings from the 2017-18 campaign have fared.

#5 Konstantinos Mavropanos

After ten glorious years at Borussia Dortmund, Sven Mislintat, one of Europe's most respected player recruitment experts, took charge as the Head of Recruitment at Arsenal and everyone became optimistic about the positive impact that he could bring about at the club. Out of the blue, in the January transfer window, an unknown Greek defender by the name Konstantinos Mavropanos was signed from PAS Giannina, and like always, everyone got frustrated about signing yet another youngster who could barely even make it into the first team.

Was Sven wrong? Absolutely not!

Making just three starts this season, "Dino" certainly has exceeded all expectations. In his Arsenal debut against Manchester United, he took on the big Belgian, Lukaku and left a lasting impact. He also made a strong statement against Burnley but was sent crashing down to reality against Leicester City, after being shown a straight red for pulling Iheanacho down in an unnecessary challenge. Considering Arsenal's defensive woes, Mavropanos may not be the best choice right now. He needs to grab all the opportunities thrown at him and show the world that he can be the club's next defensive enforcer. I'm pretty damn sure that this lad is going to blossom under Emery. Due to lesser minutes on the pitch and due to that rookie mistake, he gets the bottom spot on the list.