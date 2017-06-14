Ranking all of Arsenal's summer transfer targets

Arsenal are expected to busy in the summer transfer window and we've ranked their transfer targets.

by masonmcdonagh 14 Jun 2017

Whom will the boss sign in the coming weeks?

Arsenal have already made one signing this summer, attaining the services of Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer. However, the Gunners fans will be hopeful of some big money signings if the team is to challenge for the Premier League title in the 2017/18 season.

Moreover, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger signing a new contract, the fans will be looking to see some intent in the transfer market from the Frenchman if he has been chosen to take the team forward for the next two years.

Here we rank the six Arsenal transfer targets from worst to best:

#6 Aleksandr Golovin – CSKA Moscow

A very recent transfer rumour would suggest that Aleksandr Golovin is very close to a move to the Emirates. Russia’s Football Magazine has reported that he will sign for Arsenal this season, but will remain at CSKA on loan for at least another season.

The jury is yet to be out on the 21-year-old with very few people having seen him play in Russia. At 21 years old, he certainly has years ahead of him to develop, but Arsenal fans may suggest that 10 million pounds, the reported transfer fee, could be spent better elsewhere.

As well as that, it has been said by Arsenal’s scout in Russia that he is not yet ready to play at a club like Arsenal and that the Gunners’ move for him was ‘surprising’. Therefore, Golovin comes last on the list of Arsenal’s transfer targets, even though the midfielder might yet prove to be a steal for the North London side.