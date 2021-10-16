Ranking Barcelona's 5 best players so far this season

With Lionel Messi having departed the club earlier this summer, Barcelona have struggled to come to terms with the Argentine's absence this season. The Catalan club have struggled in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, which has put a lot of pressure on manager Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona went into the international break having won only one of their last six games across all competitions. The Blaugrana are currently 9th in La Liga, five points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table. Ronald Koeman's side are also in danger of not qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, having lost both their opening fixtures of the competition.

Despite their underwhelming start, there have still been a few bright spots for Barcelona this season. This list will rank the five best performers so far this campaign. So without further ado, here are

Barcelona's 5 best players so far this season

#5 Gavi

Gavi in action for Barcelona

Despite having only made three starts so far this season, Pablo Gavira, or Gavi, has shown that he is going to be an integral player for Barcelona in the future.

The Spaniard's performances this season have already earned him a call-up to Luis Enrique's Spanish national team. He started the games against Italy and France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final and final respectively, during the recent international break. Gavi has shown his class in midfield with his composed, mature performances for both club and country, which have drawn comparisons to that of Barcelona legend Xavi.

The sky is the limit for the young Spaniard, and with Ronald Koeman having shown he is ready to put faith in the youngster, Gavi is set to make huge strides this season.

#4 Sergio Busquets

Busquets has been one of Barcelona's most important players this season

One of Barcelona's old-guards, Sergio Busquets, has been his ever-reliable self this season. Despite some indifferent performances, the Spaniard has been an important cog in midfield, bringing his experience and leadership abilities to the team.

Despite getting on in age, Busquets has started every game for Barcelona this season. The Spaniard's game sense, positioning and incredible passing ability has helped him still be an effective player despite his age.

The midfielder has been deployed as the deepest of the midfield triumvurate this season, a role he has grown accustomed to during his career.

Busquets's calmness and composure in midfield has been a great foil for the younger players in the squad to showcase their abilities. The Spaniard is set to become a very important player during this transitional period for Barcelona.

barcacentre @barcacentre Busquets has been better for Spain than for Barcelona lately because the national team is able to press much higher up on the pitch than Barça is, which greatly benefits the midfielder. [sport] Busquets has been better for Spain than for Barcelona lately because the national team is able to press much higher up on the pitch than Barça is, which greatly benefits the midfielder. [sport]

