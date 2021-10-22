Ranking Barcelona's 5 best left-footed players in the 21st century

From Diego Maradona to Johan Cruyff, FC Barcelona have had the privilege of fielding some of the best left-footed players in the club's illustrious history. These geniuses have added a dash of eccentricity to the Catalan giants' playing style, making the team more dynamic.

Barcelona have had some capable left-footed players in the 21st century as well. Not all left-footed players have fired on all cylinders but a couple of them have surpassed expectations handsomely.

On that note, here are Barcelona’s five best left-footed players of the 21st century.

#5 Malcom (2018 - 2019)

Malcom’s transfer to FC Barcelona has to go down as one of the most bizarre footballing events in recent history. The Brazilian forward was on his way to AS Roma from Bordeaux when Barcelona swooped in.

The Italian club were preparing for Malcom’s arrival, but the then 21-year-old landed in Barcelona instead. Unfortunately, the winger’s strange transfer to the Catalan club was the biggest highlight of his Barcelona career.

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 €10m gifted Minguella for the Malcom signing. This kind of thing would be investigated at any serious club. Minguella has to be banished from being anywhere close to Barcelona. €10m gifted Minguella for the Malcom signing. This kind of thing would be investigated at any serious club. Minguella has to be banished from being anywhere close to Barcelona.

On the pitch, Malcom did not manage to woo the spectators. The left-footed winger had a few impressive games, of course, one of which came against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

However, his impressive debut goal against Real Madrid was not enough to save him from a premature exit from Barcelona.

Between 2018 and 2019, he only made 24 appearances, scoring four goals. He was shipped off to Zenit in the summer of 2019.

#4 Samuel Umtiti (2016 - Present)

While Malcom failed to match up to sky-high expectations, Samuel Umtiti is yet to get the chance to become a regular at FC Barcelona. The 2018 World Cup winner has suffered numerous injuries since joining the club from Lyon in 2016 and is yet to play his first game this season.

The left-footed centre-back has the capability to complement Gerard Pique better than any other player on the roster. Unfortunately, he has barely played over the last three seasons.

When on song, Umtiti can be chalked down as one of the most dependable players in La Liga. He is physically strong, can sprint faster than most forwards, and knows how to read the game.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Umtiti: "Yes, I cried after talking to the president. I love Barca. I don't see myself anywhere else. I'm better physically today than when I arrived, and I want to demonstrate it." Umtiti: "Yes, I cried after talking to the president. I love Barca. I don't see myself anywhere else. I'm better physically today than when I arrived, and I want to demonstrate it." https://t.co/LSuMGQCio3

The 27-year-old was France’s first-choice centre-back at the 2018 World Cup and helped them keep three clean sheets. Umtiti even scored the only goal in the semi-final win over Belgium.

Umtiti may have slid down the pecking order at Barcelona, but he still has the quality to reclaim his spot in the team.

With Gerard Pique in the twilight of his career, Barcelona could benefit from Umtiti’s top-tier experience in the coming seasons.

