Ranking Barcelona's 5 best performers against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona made mincemeat of bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final El Clasico of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, beating them 4-0.

Sunday's match between two of the most storied teams in Spain started off on a balanced note. Real Madrid and Barcelona alternated at trading blows and there were threats to both sides' goals in the opening phase of the game.

Barcelona outplayed Real Madrid after an early scare

But Barcelona put their foot on the pedal after the first quarter of the hour and Ferran Torres nearly opened the scoring for them in the 18th minute. From that point on, it was all Barcelona. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener in the 29th minute with a lovely glancing header off an Ousmane Dembele cross.

Ronald Araujo doubled their lead just nine minutes later and Dembele was once again the creator. Ferran Torres missed an absolute sitter in the first minute of the second half but made up for it by slotting the ball home just two minutes later.

Aubameyang scored Barcelona's fourth in the 51st minute and by then Real Madrid were well beaten. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Barcelona players from last night's El Clasico.

#5 Ferran Torres

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ferran Torres is proving to be an inspired signing for Barcelona. The youngster's off-the-ball movement was ridiculously good and he caused plenty of problems for Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

Torres got into great positions to score multiple times but was guilty of missing a couple of chances. However, he made amends by calmly slotting the ball home after a spectacular backheel layoff from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Torres should have had an assist in the first half as well, but Aubameyang's shot off his cut-back was saved by Thibaut Courtois. Torres has been mighty impressive for the Catalans since joining in January. In 14 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far, he has scored six goals and provided five assists.

#4 Ronald Araujo

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ronald Araujo was a surprise inclusion at right-back ahead of veteran Dani Alves. But it proved to be a great call from Xavi Hernandez. The Uruguayan international turned in a colossal performance to keep Vinicius Jr. quiet on the left wing.

Araujo looked comfortable going into duels with the tricky Brazilian and was dominant in the air as well, winning both of his aerial duels. He scored a lovely header off an Ousmane Dembele corner to make it 2-0 on the night for Barcelona. It's an El Clasico that Araujo is unlikely to forget.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 2 aerial duels contested

◉ 2 aerial duels won

◉ 1 headed goal



Dominant. Ronald Araújo in the air vs. Real Madrid:◉ 2 aerial duels contested◉ 2 aerial duels won◉ 1 headed goalDominant. Ronald Araújo in the air vs. Real Madrid:◉ 2 aerial duels contested◉ 2 aerial duels won◉ 1 headed goalDominant. 🗻 https://t.co/Ayro82OLOz

#3 Pedri

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Not only is Pedri a phenomenal talent, but he is also a very young midfielder who quite looks unperturbed by unnerving propositions. The 19-year-old was at the Santiago Bernabeu running the show for Barcelona against Real Madrid as though he has been doing it all his life.

The Spanish international was always looking to release his fast attackers into space every time he got on the ball. He was a joy to watch. Pedri's first touch was silky smooth and he was as press-resistant as ever, twisting and turning and leaving opponents chasing ghosts.

He should have got an assist or two but was unlucky on that front. But he oozed class throughout the time he stayed on.

#2 Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has been a man transformed under Xavi Hernandez. He has been outrageously good for Barcelona in recent times and it was the Frenchman's quality that helped the Catalans make their first breakthrough.

The Real Madrid backline simply couldn't contain him and he served a delightful cross to Aubameyang for Barcelona's opener. He then sent in a lovely corner for Ronald Araujo to make it 2-0.

Dembele should have scored a goal himself in the first half but his effort was pushed away by Courtois. In 12 La Liga appearances so far this season, the Frenchman has scored one goal and provided nine assists.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Over the course of his last season and a half at Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked like a player who was well past his prime. The Gabonese international is a man reborn at Barcelona and looked infallible at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

He scored two brilliant goals, a header and a lovely lob over Courtois. Aubameyang also provided a ridiculous backheel assist to Ferran Torres for Barcelona's third goal of the night. He was world-class against Real Madrid and has been outstanding for the Catalans since joining them in January.

Aubameyang has now scored seven goals and provided one assist in seven La Liga appearances so far this season.

Squawka @Squawka Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut Clásico by numbers:



27 touches

9 touches in the opp. box

6 shots

5 shots on target

4 Big Chances

2 Big Chances created

2 goals

1.64 xG

1 assist



☄️ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut Clásico by numbers:27 touches9 touches in the opp. box6 shots5 shots on target4 Big Chances2 Big Chances created2 goals1.64 xG1 assist☄️ https://t.co/hI71OrgK8t

Edited by Shambhu Ajith