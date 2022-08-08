Ranking Barcelona's 5 best players against Pumas UNAM | Joan Gamper Trophy 2022

La Liga giants Barcelona capped off their pre-season campaign with a clash against Mexican outfit Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening (August 7).

The Blaugrana fielded a strong XI in their final pre-season friendly and played scintillating attacking football to eventually cruise to a 6-0 victory. Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong all scored a goal each, while Pedri netted a brace to ensure a massive win for the hosts.

Xavi’s Barcelona were pumped up for the friendly and played some excellent football in the opening 20 minutes of the match. Summer signing Lewandowski scored his first goal for the club from a tight angle to put Barca up and running within three minutes. A couple of minutes later, midfielder Pedri found the back of the net for the Catalan giants, leaving the Pumas keeper for dead before calmly slotting it home.

Pumas tried their best to get out of the stranglehold, but the hosts simply had too much quality for them to contain. In the 10th minute, Raphinha found Dembele in space and delivered a juicy ball for the Frenchman to hit home and triple the hosts’ advantage. In the 12th minute, Raphinha had a go at goal from distance and only narrowly shot wide.

Pedri doubled his tally with a comfortable finish from 12 yards out in the 19th minute, putting daylight between Barcelona and the Mexican club. Cutting in from the left flank in the 24th minute, Raphinha attempted an exceptional shot, which unluckily clattered against the bar.

Xavi made several changes at half time, but it did not change the dynamics of the game. They continued dominating proceedings and got their fifth through Aubameyang just four minutes into the second 45. The Gabon international came close to doubling his tally in the 76th minute, but the woodwork came to Pumas’ aid. Six minutes later, De Jong netted the sixth and final goal of the night at the Camp Nou, capping off a commanding victory.

The 6-0 win sealed Barca’s pre-season campaign in the best possible way, boosting their morale for Saturday's (August 13) La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano.

On that note, here are five Barca stars who stood out in their massive victory over Pumas UNAM on Sunday night:

#5 Franck Kessie

FC Barcelona v Juventus -- Pre Season

Former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessi capped off Barcelona’s pre-season campaign with a great performance against Pumas UNAM.

Kessie intercepted the ball well, blocked the passing lanes, and pushed forward whenever an opportunity presented itself.

Kessie brilliantly set up Aubameyang for his opening goal in the 48th minute, putting in an inch-perfect cross for the forward to turn in.

In the 76th minute, Kessie put in another juicy delivery into the area, only this time Aubameyang rattled the post with his first-time effort.

Overall, it was a solid performance from the 2021–22 Serie A winner, who made way for Gavi at half time.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Aubameyang was brought in at half-time for Dembele.

The former Arsenal star got on the scoresheet just three minutes after coming on, latching on to Kessie’s delivery and applying a smart finish at the far post.

He also hit the bar once and came close to applying a tidy finish to Memphis Depay’s delivery. Although he scored just one goal, his overall gameplay was thoroughly impressive.

#3 Frenkie de Jong

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

De Jong’s wages may well be a problem, but if Barca somehow manage to keep him around, they will have an insanely talented midfielder at their disposal.

The Dutchman is strong, confident, and insanely versatile with the ball at his feet. He can dribble effortlessly and score fine goals, all without breaking a sweat.

All of his aforementioned talents were on full display on Sunday. He came on for Pedri at half time and dribbled like there was no tomorrow, regularly created chances for his teammates, and scored a brilliant solo goal in the 84th minute.

Picking up the ball, De Jong won the ball back and carried it into the opposition third before applying a cool finish past Pumas goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez.

He also made a couple more driving runs and played his teammates through. However, Barca's attackers could not quite make the most of those chances.

#2 Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Former Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski scored his first goal in Barcelona colors on Sunday evening.

Just three minutes into the match, the Poland international was played on through by Pedri. Calm as ever, he rounded the keeper and found the back of the net from a difficult angle.

He then went on to assist both of Pedri’s goals in the first half. The first one was a delicate through ball, while the latter was a genius improvisation in the form of a backheel.

Having directly contributed three goals in front of a roaring Camp Nou crowd, the 33-year-old went off to great applause in the 60th minute, with Depay replacing him.

#1 Pedri

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona youngster Pedri was at his sensational best in Sunday’s 6-0 win over Pumas UNAM. He was confident in possession, distributed the ball brilliantly, provided an assist, and scored two excellent goals.

Pedri first assisted Lewandowski’s three-minute opener with a sumptuous through ball, before scoring himself a couple of minutes later.

He took it around Pumas keeper Gonzales before tucking it away with ease. Fourteen minutes later, the midfielder doubled his tally, latching on to Lewandowski’s backheel and burying it from 12 yards out.

Pedri was replaced by De Jong at half time.

