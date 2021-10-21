Ranking Barcelona's 6 best dribblers in the 21st century

La Liga giants Barcelona are not simply a high-profile football club, they are an institution of footballing artistry. The club prioritize style of play over anything, which is why they have always managed to attract the most skilful footballers in the world.

A player with impressive dribbling and passing range can change the game in the blink of an eye. Barcelona, thanks to their eye for detail, have been privileged to field so many such geniuses over the years.

Here are Barcelona’s six best dribblers since 2000.

#6 Deco

Portuguese sensation Deco was part of the country’s underachieving golden generation. He may not have been as charismatic as his captain Luis Figo, but the creative midfielder was more than a potent contributor.

Deco’s spell at Barcelona lasted four seasons between 2004 and 2008. His smaller footprint and low centre-of-gravity aided his dribbling abilities, and he was regularly seen venturing into the opposition box.

Deco’s pace was nothing to write home about but the way he controlled the ball was enough to beat even the most experienced defenders.

#5 Thierry Henry

Following a glittering spell at Arsenal, Thierry Henry joined La Liga giants Barcelona in 2007. The winger-turned-striker was known for his insane one-on-one skills and ability to take the fight to the staunchest of defenders.

He handled the transition to Barcelona quite well and was firing on all cylinders in no time.

During his time at Barcelona, the Frenchman used his pace and close control to often carry the ball from midfield to the opposition box. When in full swing, no defender stood a chance against the former Arsenal man.

During his three-season spell at Barcelona, he helped his team to a historic treble (2009) alongside winning other honors.

#4 Andres Iniesta

Rising through the ranks of La Masia, Andres Iniesta was always destined for greatness. The 2010 World Cup winner enjoyed an illustrious 16-season spell with the Barcelona senior team and was one of their standout performers.

While his midfield partner Xavi was busy setting the tempo, Iniesta would often venture further up the pitch. He did not need to use flashy tricks to get around, though. His natural gift of ball control and depth perception did that for him.

With the ball glued to his feet, he occupied threatening positions on the pitch and the result was often devastating. A complete footballer and one of the best the game has ever seen, Iniesta is currently plying his trade at Vissel Kobe in Japan.

