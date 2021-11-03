Ranking Barcelona's 6 most creative players in the 21st century

The 26-time La Liga champions FC Barcelona have had some fine individuals on their books over the years. Thanks to La Masia’s production and Barcelona’s performance in the transfer window, the Catalan giants have managed to establish a unique brand of football.

Barcelona are not only satisfied with winning, they are also determined to entertain their fans while they are at it.

The entertainment comes from creators - players who can manifest something extraordinary out of the ordinary. Today’s list is about honoring those Barcelona stars who have caught us off-guard time and again.

Here are the six most creative Barcelona players of the century.

#6 Luis Suarez

When we talk about Luis Suarez, we generally focus on the ruthlessness he displays in front of goal. However, that is not all there is to Suarez’s game, he is far from a one-dimensional goalscorer.

Luis Suarez, who joined Barcelona after a gut-wrenching Premier League campaign with Liverpool, enjoyed a six-season spell at Camp Nou. He formed a fearsome trio alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, scoring practically in every game for fun.

Goal News



Luis Suarez's time at Liverpool told by those that were there.



✍️ Genius ✅ Madman ✅ Legend ✅Luis Suarez's time at Liverpool told by those that were there.✍️ @neiljonesgoal Genius ✅ Madman ✅ Legend ✅ Luis Suarez's time at Liverpool told by those that were there.✍️ @neiljonesgoal

Over the course of his Barcelona career, Luis Suarez scored 195 goals in all competitions. Many of these goals were a result of Suarez’s creativity, coming from his knack for converting half-chances into world-class goals.

The Uruguayan also set up his team-mates a whopping 113 times, which is extraordinary for a natural centre-forward.

#5 Andres Iniesta

Barcelona v Guangzhou Evergrande FC - FIFA Club World Cup Semi Final

Defining the brilliance of Andres Iniesta has to be one of the daunting tasks there are. The La Masia graduate oozed class and finesse, leaving an imprint on even Barcelona’s staunchest rivals.

B/R Football



The ultimate maestro ✨



(via

On this day in 2002, Andres Iniesta made his debut for Barcelona

Sitting in the middle of the park, Iniesta acted as Barcelona’s midfield general. No, he was not a very vocal player, but his football could cut through any defense in the world.

His passing, movement, and goals mesmerized Barcelona fans for 16 long seasons and it still does not feel like enough. Over the course of his decorated Barcelona career, Iniesta provided 138 assists in 674 matches.

#4 Neymar

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

When Barcelona acquired Neymar’s services from Santos in 2013, they expected him to eventually take the mantle from the great Lionel Messi.

His move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 shattered Barcelona’s dreams, but fans are still grateful for the football the Brazilian produced at the Camp Nou.

PSG are unbeaten at home this season in ALL competitions.



🔵 8 Matches

✅ 8 Wins

⚽️ 21 Goals Scored

❌ 7 Conceded



This win meant a lot to Neymar. 🤬 🇫🇷 PSG are unbeaten at home this season in ALL competitions. 🔵 8 Matches✅ 8 Wins⚽️ 21 Goals Scored ❌ 7 Conceded This win meant a lot to Neymar. 🤬 https://t.co/QO9OZThlqe

Neymar, who operated primarily on the left wing at Barcelona, used flicks and shoulder-drops to leave his opponents for dead. He had a telepathic connection with Lionel Messi and the two regularly used to set each other up.

Between 2013 and 20117, Neymar won two La Ligas and a Champions League alongside other trophies. The current PSG star scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists over his four-season spell at Barcelona.

