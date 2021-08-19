Ranking Barcelona's top 5 players from La Liga gameweek 1

Barcelona officially got their post-Lionel Messi era underway on Sunday in their first La Liga match of the season.

The Catalans opened their account for the 2021-22 La Liga season with a 4-2 drubbing of Real Sociedad.

A brace from Martin Braithwaite on either side of goals from Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto got the job done for the hosts, while Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal, from a sensational free-kick, scored two late goals for La Real.

It wasn't as apocalyptic as many people had predicted in the absence of Messi, as the side played like their usual selves and eked out a routine victory.

There's still a long road ahead and a lot can happen over the course of the next 10 months of the La Liga season. However, the fans will be delighted to have seen a fine start to the new campaign.

On that note, here are the

Top 5 Barcelona players who impressed the most in their first La Liga game of the season

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Contrary to his exit rumors, Antoine Griezmann showed Barcelona he's here to stay

The jury is still out on Antoine Griezmann, who many feel is yet to play to his full potential at Barcelona since joining from La Liga side Atletico Madrid two years ago.

However, his contributions on the field are widely underrated, as the Frenchman is key to build-up plays - a phenomenon we saw once again on Sunday.

He dropped back to win the ball, hounded Socieded players into giving up possession, and looked to instigate attacks with long balls, completing all five of them.

Griezmann's work-rate was exemplary, despite not scoring, assisting or even mustering a single effort on target! He completed six tackles and two clearances, blocks and interceptions each.

The 30-year-old is certainly here to stay, and could set La Liga ablaze this season.

#4 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay impressed in his first official La Ligame with Barcelona

Memphis Depay showed a lot of promise during Barcelona's pre-season with his phenomenal displays. In the opening match of the La Liga season on Sunday, he started delivering on those promises too.

Deployed in the striker's role, the Dutchman linked up brilliantly with his attacking cohort. His communication with new teammates was excellent and he demonstrated his insane skills on the ball.

Depay's flick to evade Martin Zubimendi in the fourth minute particularly stood out, whilst also laying four key passes in the game - more than any Barcelona player on the night.

His best piece of action was obviously the assist for Gerard Pique, executing a sublime free-kick which fell perfectly for the centre-back, who then made no mistake in heading it home.

No goals in his first official game but the 27-year-old looked right at home playing for Barcelona in La Liga.

