Ranking the best 4 attacking midfielders in the Premier League (2022-23)

The midfield of any team in the footballing world can commonly be referred to as the engine room and bedrock of the team.

While we are currently witnessing the diminishing dominance of several top attacking midfielders, we are also witnessing the emergence of numerous talented and intuitive midfielders.

Furthermore, there are several attacking midfielders that have established themselves as forces to reckon with in the Premier League this season.

Hence, this article will evaluate and rank the top four attacking midfielders in the Premier League right now (2022-23).

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Fulham FC v Leicester City - Premier League

It's no longer fresh news that the Foxes are currently battling with relegation in the Premier League. However, when you assess players individually, you will notice that Maddison has been decent.

The Englishman has netted 10 goals and registered nine assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. Despite all the unfavorable odds, Maddison has shown class and it can be stated that if he was in a more consistent team, he could perform better.

If Leicester City are unable to survive relegation in the coming days, there's no doubt that he could leave the club this summer.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

While Fernandes has been unable to maintain the standard that he had previously established when he joined Manchester United, his attacking contributions have been outstanding for the Red Devils this season.

Fernandes has netted 11 goals and registered 15 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions. Similarly, he has created the most chances in Europe's top five leagues (112).

It's most likely that if the Red Devils could sign a formidable striker next season, his goal contributions could improve. But in the meantime, he deserves to be commended for his input.

#2 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Norwegian is one of the brains behind Arsenal's recent improvement in midfield this season as his presence has been significant in attack.

Odegaard has netted 15 goals and registered seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. Similarly, he's Arsenal's joint top-scorer in the Premier League.

The Gunners skipper's impressive performance has been recognized as he's currently one of the strong contenders for the league's young player of the season award together with his teammates Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

There’s no doubt that the Belgian international is the most consistent and creative midfielder in the league and beyond this season.

De Bruyne has netted 10 goals and registered 28 assists in 47 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions. Similarly, he has registered the most assists in the Premier League as well (16).

The unique thing about him this season is his creativity and ability to split defenses singlehandedly. Given his impressive and consistent display across several competitions for Manchester City this season, he can be viewed as the best among the rest.

Poll : 0 votes