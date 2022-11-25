Ranking Brazil's 5 best players against Serbia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil, the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, began their campaign in Qatar with a commanding 2-0 victory over Serbia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 24 November. Richarlison was chosen as the Man of the Match, courtesy of his decisive double against the Serbians.

Tite’s side took a while to find their footing against Serbia, with their first big chance of the match coming in the 28th minute. Thiago Silva played an excellent through ball for Vinicius Junior into the Serbian box, but goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic read the delivery and hastily cleared it out of harm’s way. Seven minutes later, Raphinha exchanged a couple of passes with Lucas Paqueta before going for goal. His shot, however, lacked power and was easily collected by the goalkeeper.

Ten minutes into the second 45, Vinicius Junior found Neymar inside the box with a clever cross from the left. The superstar took it first-time and saw it drift wide of the mark. In the 61st minute, moments after Alex Sandro hit the woodwork, Richarlison scored Brazil’s first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup from point-blank range.

Eleven minutes later, the no. 9 received a pass from Vinicius Junior and dispatched a jaw-dropping acrobatic shot to double Canarinho’s lead. Tite’s men continued to press Serbia in the closing passage of the match, coming mighty close to adding to their tally on a couple of occasions.

Casemiro rattled the crossbar in the 81st minute, six minutes before Rodrygo squandered a tasty opportunity to score his first FIFA World Cup goal. Serbia tried to make something happen in injury time, but the five-time world champions were in no mood to let their advantage slip.

It was a perfect declaration of intent by Neymar and co., making their fans hopeful of a fruitful tournament. Here are five Brazilian stars who shone in their first match in Qatar on Thursday night:

#5 Thiago Silva

Chelsea’s 38-year-old lion-hearted center-back Thiago Silva played alongside Marquinhos at the heart of Brazil’s defense on Thursday. The Brazilian skipper delivered long balls from deep, rarely gave the ball away, and diffused tense situations with his short, accurate passes.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK I have to remind myself that Thiago Silva is 38 years old. I have to remind myself that Thiago Silva is 38 years old. https://t.co/6Iln6twjft

In Brazil’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, Silva completed 68 passes (93.2% accuracy), delivered four accurate long balls, blocked a shot, performed a clearance, and drew a foul.

#4 Alex Sandro

Brazil left-back Alex Sandro is not the most adventurous fullback in the business. However, that does not keep him from being an important member of Tite’s team. Sandro’s defensive acumen is his main USP, and it once again helped the Selecao on Thursday. He effectively kept the threat of Dusan Tadic at bay, unhesitantly cleared the ball when needed, and rarely misplaced a pass.

Sandro also attempted a shot on target in the 60th minute. His outside-the-box piledriver completely caught Milinkovic-Savic off guard, but the left post came to the keeper’s rescue.

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic Alex Sandro smacks the post! It was hard to get that still pic but i got it lol #BRASRB Alex Sandro smacks the post! It was hard to get that still pic but i got it lol #BRASRB https://t.co/2gbjObvVZa

Against the European powerhouse, Sandro performed seven clearances, completed 73 passes (93.6% accuracy), won a couple of duels, and made an interception.

#3 Casemiro

Playing as a holding midfielder, Casemiro impressed onlookers with his passing range, tidy defending, and outside-the-box shots on Thursday. The Manchester United man was also unlucky not to score against Serbia, with his 81st-minute, perfectly-struck curler hitting the post and coming out.

At the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Casemiro played a key pass, completed 55 passes (84.6% accuracy), accurately delivered three long balls, and won five of six duels. Additionally, he performed two clearances, blocked a shot, and attempted three tackles.

#2 Vinicius Junior

Playing in his first FIFA World Cup, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior put on a stunning show down the left flank. He demonstrated his breakneck pace time and time again and played a part in both of Brazil’s goals.

It was his clever change of direction and dipping effort that made life difficult for Milinkovic-Savic just past the hour mark. The keeper spilled the ball in Richarlison’s’ path and he made no mistake turning it in. In the 74th minute, Vinicius Junior dashed down the left flank and superbly picked out Richarlison with an outside-the-boot low cross, which led to the Tottenham Hotspur man’s world-class strike.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Vinícius Júnior has the most dribbles completed in the Champions League, La Liga, and the first round of the World Cup. Vinícius Júnior has the most dribbles completed in the Champions League, La Liga, and the first round of the World Cup. https://t.co/t5cZZ0p9hg

Vinicius Junior played four key passes, completed two dribbles, won four ground duels, and drew a foul against Serbia.

#1 Richarlison

Eyebrows were raised when Tite included Spurs’s Richarlison ahead of in-form Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino in his 26-man World Cup squad. Richarlison put all those questions and concerns to bed with an immaculate performance against Serbia. The center-forward took only 25 touches and played 12 accurate passes, but his poacher’s instinct allowed him to snatch two excellent goals.

Richarlison’s first came in the 62nd minute, with him just turning home Vinicius Junior’s rebound from close range. Eleven minutes later, Vinicius Junior superbly picked out Richarlison with a clever ball from the left, and the no. 9 dispatched a mesmerizing overhead scissor kick to put it away.

GOAL @goal RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 https://t.co/kcQYUYvMDi

The technique he demonstrated in lifting the ball up with his left foot and finishing with his right was nothing short of spell-binding. It was undoubtedly the best goal of matchday one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

