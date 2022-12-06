Ranking Brazil's 5 best players against South Korea | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Five-time world champions Brazil secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday night (5 December). Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta each scored a goal for the heavyweights, while Seung-Ho Paik found the back of the net for Korea. Brazil will go head-to-head with Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday night (9 December).

Tite’s men enjoyed an electrifying start at Stadium 974, putting their noses in front after just seven minutes of play. Raphinha did ever so well to beat his marker on the right flank and drill a low cross into the box. The ball eventually fell to Vinicius Junior at the far post, who applied a confident finish to give his team the lead.

Six minutes later, Richarlison was brought down by Woo-Young Jung inside the area. The referee pointed to the spot and the VAR concurred. Neymar stepped up to take the resulting penalty and coolly slotted it into the bottom right corner.

Not content with their two-goal cushion, the five-time FIFA World Cup winners continued to push on and inevitably got their third in the 29th minute. Having won a penalty for his side in the 13th minute, Richarlison got on the end of a sweeping Brazil move, applying a sumptuous finish to Thiago Silva’s perfectly weighted through ball.

Before South Korea could recover, Selecao added another to their tally, with Paqueta half-volleying Vinicius Junior’s effort into the bottom-left corner. Paqueta had an opportunity to double his tally just before the half-time whistle, but the midfielder ended up overcomplicating things, causing the opportunity to slip away.

After producing what was the best half of football at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Brazil took their foot off the gas in the second 45. Four minutes into the second half, Heung-min Son received a long ball from deep and had a go at Alisson’s goal. The Liverpool stopper was alert to the danger and pushed it wide.

In the 54th and 62nd minutes, Raphinha tried his best to get on the scoresheet, but both of his efforts were tipped wide by Seung-Gyu Kim. In the 76th minute, Paik received the ball at the edge of the area. He took a touch to steady himself before dispatching a thunderous half-volley. Alisson dove to his left but could not keep the ball from going in.

Tite’s men were a class above the South Koreans on Monday night and never looked like surrendering control of the match. Here are five Brazilian superstars who stood out in their emphatic victory over the Koreans at Stadium 974:

#5 Lucas Paqueta

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta produced a performance to remember against South Korea. He was superb with his distribution, created chances at will, and popped up in the right place at the right time to quadruple Brazil’s advantage.

While the Selecao forwards kept the South Korean defense busy, he put away Vinicius Junior delivery into the box with a smart half-volley.

At Stadium 974, Paqueta completed 52 passes (89.7% accuracy), played three key passes, created a big chance, won four duels, and attempted two tackles.

#4 Richarlison

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison scored his third FIFA World Cup goal on Monday, and it was one for the highlight reels.

Richarlison won the ball outside the area and passed it to Paqueta before continuing his run through the middle. The midfielder played a simple pass to Silva, who spotted Richarlison’s run and played him through on goal. Looking eye-to-eye with the keeper, the former Everton man found the bottom left corner of the South Korean goal with a breezy finish.

In addition to scoring the beautiful goal, Richarlison played two key passes, created a big chance, won three duels, and performed three clearances.

#3 Raphinha

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Deployed on the right flank, Barcelona forward Raphinha kept the opposition on their toes all night long. In the seventh minute, he evaded multiple challenges on the right side before cutting inside and playing a low cross across the face of the goal. Vinicius Junior got on the end of it to put it away.

Neymar may have been credited with the assist after making faint contact with it, but Raphinha was the key component of that goal.

Raphinha also made a game-high four key passes, created two big chances, won five ground duels, completed a dribble, and delivered two accurate long balls.

#2 Neymar

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Alleviating concerns about his participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Neymar returned to action against South Korea. He was at the heart of everything positive for his country, effortlessly bringing his teammates into play and creating openings by drawing defenders away.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar also put away a confident penalty, taking a traditional stuttering lineup before rolling the ball into the bottom right corner. The goal marked his 76th for his country, meaning he is only a goal away from equalling Pele’s record tally for Brazil.

Against South Korea, Neymar played two key passes, created a big chance, completed 36 passes (85.7% accuracy), and won five ground duels.

#1 Vinicius Junior

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior produced one of his best performances in Selecao colors on Monday. He linked up superbly with teammates, scored a peach of a goal, and showed admirable awareness to assist Paqueta in the 36th minute.

In the seventh minute, Raphinha’s cross across the face of the goal fell to Vinicius Junior at the far post. The forward took his time steadying himself and chipped the ball over the onrushing South Korean defense to score his first FIFA World Cup goal.

Nine minutes before the half-time whistle, Vinicius received the ball from Neymar on the left side, spotted Paqueta’s run, and delightfully lobbed the ball into his path. The midfielder made no mistake with his finish.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Do you guys remember when Vinicius couldn’t score a goal to save his life and now he has the composure of a brain surgeon in front of goal. Incredible footballer. Do you guys remember when Vinicius couldn’t score a goal to save his life and now he has the composure of a brain surgeon in front of goal. Incredible footballer.

Vinicius Junior also played two key passes, pulled off a dribble, completed 22 passes (91.7% accuracy), and won a ground duel against South Korea.

