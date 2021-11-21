Brazil have been hands down the most successful national side since the beginning of time. Selecao has won five FIFA World Cups, nine Copa America trophies and four FIFA Confederations Cup titles.

The Brazilian national team has maintained the reputation of being the favorites each time they stepped into an international competition. Brazil have produced one of the best strikers to have ever graced the game i.e. Ronaldo Nazario.

Legendary players like Kaka, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, among many others have emerged from Brazil. While the Canarinha could boast countless talented forwards, only a few could make it onto the list of absolute poachers. In this article, let us take a look at the top goal-getters for Brazil.

Ranking Brazil's top 5 goalscorers of all time

#5 Zico — 48

Zico is said to be holding the record for most number of set-piece goals (101) in the history of football

Zico possessed all the attributes that a striker could have. However, the former Brazilian forward was known for his set-piece abilities. He could bend the ball in any direction to beat the goalkeeper. Zico is said to be holding the record for most number of set-piece goals (101) in the history of football.

Despite being a part of Brazil's World Cup sides on three occasions, Zico failed to lay his hands on the prestigious trophy. However, the 1982 team that he was a major part of, is considered one of the strongest national teams in a World Cup outing.

Zico played his last international game against Yugoslavia and scored a hat-trick.

📈6th most goals ever scored in 1 season ZICO 1979 - One of the most impressive years in modern football history🏟 56 Games⚽️ 70 Goals- Scored 52.6% of all team goals- Scored in 39 games - 70%- 4,932 minutes - Goal every 70.4 mins42 wins (75%) - 09 draws - 05 defeats📈6th most goals ever scored in 1 season https://t.co/pFw86owP28

#4 Romario — 55

Romario won the 1994 Ballon d'Or

The purists would be familiar with the term Ro-Ro. Ro-Ro was the nickname given to the duo of Brazilian legends Romario and Ronaldo. Romario won four major trophies with his country. These include the 1994 FIFA World Cup, 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 1989 and 1997 Copa America trophies.

He won the Golden Ball after ending up as the best player of the tournament in the 1994 World Cup. That same year, Romario also managed to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Ideally a midfielder, Romario could grace any role in the opposition half. Even though his international career lasted only for a decade, Romario ended up as one of the best Brazilian players of all time.

Romario has donned the iconic yellow jersey on 70 occasions and has scored 55 goals. He retired in 2005 and his last game was a friendly fixture against Guatemela. Romario scored the second goal to help his country achieve a 3-0 victory.

Romario at Barcelona 🤩https://t.co/ThBzwe7oPI

